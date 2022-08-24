TheTrucker.com
Livestream leads police to tractor-trailer driver who ran over street signs

By The Trucker News Staff -
WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer driver who crashed into signs on Public Square in Watertown, New York, then drove away has been tracked down and cited for the incident.

Footage from Jake Johnson Properties that livestream the historic district show the tractor-trailer traveling through Public Square at approximately 4:30 a.m. The video then shows it leaving the roadway, striking a few signs, reversing and then driving away out of the livestream’s frame.

NNY360 reports that Watertown police were able to track down the tractor-trailer not long after the incident at Pitt Ohio Express LLC, formerly known as Teal’s Express, on County Route 51 in Pamelia, New York.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is identified as Brian A. Loranger, 47, who reportedly told police that the crash was the result of him not paying attention.

Police said there were no signs that Loranger was impaired.

Loranger was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Aside from the damage to the signs, there was also damage to the front-end of the big rig.

Loranger was issued a ticket returnable to Watertown City Court.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

