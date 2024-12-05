Sheetz opening new West Virginia location with 5 lanes offering high flow diesel fuel and DEF

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz will officially open its new store located at 10401 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, W.Va. 25315 featuring five lanes that offer high flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for semi-trucks.

The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. The new location, which opens to the public at 8 a.m., will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Mountaineer Food Bank. Annually, the Mountaineer Food Bank distributes over 17 million meals to food insecure individuals in 48 of the 55 counties within West Virginia. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

Sheetz will also make a second donation of $2,500 to the Special Olympics of West Virginia. A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz also extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.

The new location can be easily accessed by truck drivers from I-64.

Ranking second in the latest Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune, this location will employ approximately 30 individuals. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO) menu at this location where customers can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

Sheetz operates 750+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.