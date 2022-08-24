Truck driver dead following 3 tractor-trailer crash in Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is dead after a wreck involving three tractor-trailers in Monroe County, Georgia.
WXIA reports that the crash happened on Aug. 19. Deputies were already responding to another crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 where a tractor-trailer was blocking the roadway, causing the two lanes to close.
As they were on that scene, they received a call that another wreck involving three tractor-trailers had happened.
The fatal accident was south of that initial crash near a weigh station.
WXIA reports that one tractor-trailer had rear-ended another, killing Maddyel Llanes of Cobb County, Georgia.
No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.
