ATA launches survey for 2026 Driver Compensation Study

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is launching a survey for the 2026 ATA Driver Compensation Study.

The study is a comprehensive analysis of pay, benefits and bonuses for a broad spectrum of trucking businesses across U.S. regions.

“In this difficult and prolonged freight recession, the companies with the greatest edge are the ones that have the best data,” said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist. “As a one-of-a-kind benchmarking tool, the Driver Compensation Study provides the crucial, actionable intelligence motor carriers need to recruit and retain their most valuable resource: professional truck drivers. In order to get as accurate a picture of industry trends as possible, we rely on input from a large cross-section of motor carriers to provide detailed information about their total compensation packages and supply a clear view of how – and how much – trucking companies pay their drivers.”

First Compensation Survey Since 2024

Last conducted in 2024, this survey produces a unique and vital source of timely data. Previous studies covered hundreds of fleets, including for-hire truckload carriers, for-hire less-than-truckload carriers, private carriers and other commercial haulers.

“The 2026 Driver Compensation Study will include detailed pay estimates broken down by carrier types, trailer types and routes,” ATA said. “It will also explore the wide variety of driver pay structures (hourly, per-mile, annual salary, percent of revenue) as well as various incentives. All proprietary information from individual carriers is kept confidential; only aggregate data is included in the final report.”

Survey Benefits

Survey participants are eligible for a discounted copy of the 2026 ATA Driver Compensation Study for just $100 — over 90% off the full price. Additional benefits for participants include a free executive summary prior to the release of the report and an exclusive invitation to a no-cost webinar with ATA’s Chief Economist to discuss the survey results and answer questions.

To participate in the survey click here. The survey deadline is March 30. To review the benefits that come with participating and to see sample pages from previous reports, click here or email [email protected].