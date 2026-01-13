Diesel prices continue downward trend

Diesel prices are continuing to fall.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the price for a gallon of diesel dropped from $3.477 to $3.459, a drop of two cents.

It is the sixth week in a row that prices have fallen.

As has been the case for several weeks, every reporting region reported a decline in its per-gallon price of diesel.

The largest drop comes from the Rocky Mountain Region which fell from $3.222 to $3.185, a drop of nearly four cents per gallon.

Since the beginning of 2026, prices have continued to drop, falling by nearly five cents per gallon.

Diesel prices are more than 14 cents lower than at the same time last year.