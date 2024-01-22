American Trucking Associations launches compensation survey

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has announced the opening of its 2024 ATA Driver Compensation Study.

“The Driver Compensation Study is an invaluable and one-of-a-kind benchmarking tool,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “In order to get as accurate a picture of industry trends as possible, we rely on input from a large cross-section of motor carriers to provide detailed information about the many pay structures, benefits packages, incentives and bonuses provided to the industry’s most valuable resource: professional drivers.”

Previous versions of the Driver Compensation Study saw more than 180 fleets representing more than 135,000 employee drivers and almost 20,000 independent contractors participating.

Data collected is broken down by industry segment to show a clear view of how trucking companies pay their drivers and how much they pay.

Participants in the survey are eligible for a 93% discounted copy of the 2024 ATA Driver Compensation Study and other benefits.

To participate and review the benefits that come with participating, please visit https://www.trucking.org/driver-compensation-study. Participants should complete and return the survey to [email protected] by March 29.