FTR, Truckstop: Van spot rates see seasonal gains during Christmas week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system were mixed by equipment type during the week ending Dec. 26, but refrigerated and dry van posted healthy gains as is typical for late December.

“Refrigerated spot rates rose by the most in two years except for this year’s International Roadcheck week in May,” FTR said. “The dry van spot rate increase was in a typical range for late December in recent years. Spot rates for both were at their highest levels since the beginning of January 2023.”

This marks another week where spot rates saw gains.

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity plunged 59.3% during the holiday week. The calendar disconnect between 2024 and 2025 greatly distorts prior-year comparisons in spot volume as week 51 last year was the week before Christmas. Load postings were down about 46% versus 2024’s week 51 but were up about 14% versus last year’s Christmas week. Truck postings dropped 24.3% during the holiday week, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level since Thanksgiving week.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate increased 6.5 cents, slightly softer than the gain of more than 7 cents in the previous week. A sizable drop in flatbed spot rates partially offset the robust increase in refrigerated rates and solid gain in dry van rates. Total rates were about 9% higher than in week 51 last year and nearly 6% higher than in 2024’s Christmas week. Based on historical patterns, further spot rate increases would be expected for van equipment during the current week (week 52) while flatbed spot rates usually soften. However, the decrease in flatbed rates in week 51 was abnormal, so it is unclear whether seasonality will be the driving factor in flatbed rates.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates increased 7.7 cents – a solid gain but well below the average week-over-week increase of about 13 cents for week 51 dating back to 2015. Rates were close to 11% higher than in 2024’s week 51 and 8.5% higher than in last year’s Christmas week. Aside from a marginally stronger year-over-year comparison in this year’s week 50, the prior-year comparison in dry van rates is the strongest since early 2022 even when adjusting for the calendar distortion versus 2024. Dry van loads dropped 59.3% – coincidentally, the exact percentage of the drop in total load postings. Volume was more than 47% below last year’s week 51 but nearly 3% higher than in 2024’s Christmas week.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates jumped just over 26 cents – slightly stronger than the average of nearly 24 cents dating back to 2015, although gains vary greatly from year to year. Refrigerated rates were more than 20% above those in last year’s week 51 and more than 12% higher than in 2024’s Christmas week. Either way, the prior-year rate comparison was the strongest since early 2022. Refrigerated loads fell 31.5% during the holiday week. Volume was about 27% below that in 2024’s week 51 and close to 15% lower than in last year’s Christmas week.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates fell just over 4 cents for the first decrease in six weeks. As noted earlier, a decrease in flatbed spot rates is unusual in week 51; the last week-over-week decline during that week occurred in 2011. Rates were up about 4.5% versus both last year’s week 51 and Christmas week. Flatbed loads plunged 65.9% in the holiday week. Load volume was about 49% below that in 2024’s week 51 but about 55% above that in last year’s Christmas week.