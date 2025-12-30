What CARB’s sunset order means for on-road biodiesel use

CALIFORNIA — The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has issued an Executive Order certifying that biodiesel in-use requirements are no longer in effect for the on-road sector.

“Under the Regulation on Commercialization of Alternative Diesel Fuels (ADF Regulation), biodiesel in-use requirements, which require mitigation of NOx emissions associated with the use of biodiesel blends up to 20% will sunset when vehicle miles traveled (VMT) by heavy-duty on-road diesel new technology diesel engines (NTDEs) in California reaches 90% of the total VMT by the California heavy-duty on-road diesel vehicles fleet,” CARB said.

The ADF Regulation requires using the most current CARB mobile source emissions inventory and any related tools to determine the portion of VMT by on-road diesel vehicles in California represented by NTDEs.

CARB has determined the sunset date for biodiesel on-road in-use requirements using CARB’s online emissions inventory tool for on-road mobile sources (EMFAC) 2021 available on its website.

For more information on how to use the EMFAC 2021 emissions inventory tool, visit the Sunset Estimation for Biodiesel In-Use Requirements here.