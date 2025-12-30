Diesel’s downward trend continues

While not as profound as the last few weeks, diesel prices continue to drop.

After a six-cent drop last week, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel fell by almost four and a half cents from $3.544 to $3.500.

That is according to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.

Every region showed another decrease.

The largest increase by region came from the Rocky Mountain Region which has been leading the way in the plummet of diesel prices in recent weeks. The region reported a decrease by more than seven cents from $3.304 to $3.233.

As also has been the case for the last several weeks, other regions in the west showed significant drops in its diesel prices.

The California Region dropped by just over five cents per gallon from $4.711 to $4.660. The West Coast Region fell from $4.205 to $4.156, which is just under five cents. Meanwhile, the West Coast less California dropped from $3.766 to $3.719.

Diesel prices are finally down over a year ago at this time, but only by $.003 cents.