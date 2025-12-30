Four ELDs dropped from FMCSA registered device list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is dropping four electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered devices.
“Electronic logging devices play an important role in preventing unsafe driving practices,” said Derek Barrs, FMCSA administrator. “When devices don’t meet federal requirements, they put safety at risk, and that’s why we take action to remove them and keep our roads safer for everyone.”
Pulled ELDs
ELD Provider: Top Tracking System LLC
Device Name: P3TS
Model Number: P3TS
ELD Identifier: TTSP3T
ELD Provider: Forward Thinking Systems LLC
Device Name: Forward Thinking Systems—Field Warrior ELD (BYOD)
Model Number: FW-BYOD
ELD Identifier: FTSFW1
ELD Provider: Forward Thinking Systems LLC
Device Name: Forward Thinking Systems—Field Warrior ELD (Garmin)
Model Number: FW-Garmin
ELD Identifier: FTSFW2
ELD Provider: Midwestern Logistics LLC
Device Name: DYNAMIC ELD
Model Number: DYMIC
ELD Identifier: DRS242
Remedy
Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. FMCSA will send an industry-wide email to inform motor carriers that anyone using the revoked ELDs must take the following steps:
- Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
- Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before March 1, 2026.