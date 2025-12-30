Four ELDs dropped from FMCSA registered device list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is dropping four electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered devices.

“Electronic logging devices play an important role in preventing unsafe driving practices,” said Derek Barrs, FMCSA administrator. “When devices don’t meet federal requirements, they put safety at risk, and that’s why we take action to remove them and keep our roads safer for everyone.”

Pulled ELDs

ELD Provider: Top Tracking System LLC

Device Name: P3TS

Model Number: P3TS

ELD Identifier: TTSP3T

ELD Provider: Forward Thinking Systems LLC

Device Name: Forward Thinking Systems—Field Warrior ELD (BYOD)

Model Number: FW-BYOD

ELD Identifier: FTSFW1

ELD Provider: Forward Thinking Systems LLC

Device Name: Forward Thinking Systems—Field Warrior ELD (Garmin)

Model Number: FW-Garmin

ELD Identifier: FTSFW2

ELD Provider: Midwestern Logistics LLC

Device Name: DYNAMIC ELD

Model Number: DYMIC

ELD Identifier: DRS242

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. FMCSA will send an industry-wide email to inform motor carriers that anyone using the revoked ELDs must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before March 1, 2026.