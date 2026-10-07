Georgia Ports Authority says Savannah has record September

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Georgia Ports keep reporting record business.

The Port of Savannah achieved a record September for container volumes, moving 504,015 twenty-foot equivalent container units last month, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to September 2025, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning by the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA).

Georgia Ports’ September performance brings the first quarter of its fiscal year to more than 1.5 million TEUs, up 40,560 TEUs or 2.7 percent. The quarter represents the second-best quarter in the company’s history (trailing only fiscal year 2023 Q1). Appalachian Regional Port volumes were up 13% for the first quarter of the fiscal year compared to the same period last year.

Strong consumer spending and an extended peak season supported GPA’s September trade growth. Peak volumes were pushed into September because of typhoon-related delays at Asian ports. Ocean carriers took advantage of Savannah’s fluid operations and proximity to major retail distribution centers in September. Import loads led Savannah’s volume growth, increasing by 5.5 percent compared to September 2025.

“Thanks to our Georgia Ports employees, Gateway Terminals and the ILA, we are providing world-class service to our customers while handling record volumes,” said Griff Lynch, CEO of Georgia Ports Authority.

The $1.6 billion project to renovate Ocean Terminal is now more than 60 percent complete and will increase the terminal’s capacity from 200,000 TEUs to 1.75 million.

Kevin Price, President of Georgia Ports Authority, added, “We know our customers have a choice and we’re thankful for their choosing Georgia Ports. The capital investments we’ve made are now paying off in service levels for our customers and fluidity for our trucking partners.”

The Brampton Road Connector, a Georgia Dept. of Transportation project opened in July 2026 created a new third high-volume truck corridor to Garden City Terminal’s Gate 3, avoiding local neighborhood roads and at grade rail crossings.

“This September performance speaks volumes about our team and shows Georgia Ports is the key gateway to Georgia and the Southeast,” said Georgia Ports Authority Chairman Alec Poitevint. “I want to thank Gov. Kemp, the General Assembly and Georgia Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry and his team for supporting a statewide logistics network that has helped make Georgia the best state to do business for 13 years in a row.”

Improving conditions in the Panama Canal

With the start of the rainy season, GPA said the Panama Canal Authority has reported improving conditions at Lake Gatun which should reassure customers. On Oct. 15, the Canal Authority will return to the maximum number of 10 Neopanamax vessel transits per day, bringing total daily transits for all vessel sizes to 33. As of Sept. 28, maximum draft for Neopanamax vessels is 49 feet.