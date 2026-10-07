Distracted driving, substance use found to be prevalent during Safe Driver Week

Law enforcement agencies representing 36 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces and Mexico participated in this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week. Officers issued 3,409 warnings and 1,956 tickets/citations to commercial motor vehicle drivers, and 559 warnings and 648 tickets/citations to passenger vehicle drivers for various unsafe driving behaviors.

While speeding was one of the top violations during the initiative, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance said other violations caused concern for participating law enforcement.

Texting and Handheld Device Use

Texting or using a handheld device while driving resulted in 135 warnings and 181 citations. Commercial motor vehicle drivers accounted for 106 warnings and 136 citations, while passenger vehicle drivers accounted for 29 warnings and 45 citations.

“Texting is widely considered one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving because it combines visual, manual and cognitive distraction all at the same time. Distracted driving killed 3,208 people in the U.S. in 2024 (8% of all traffic fatalities),” CVSA’s release stated. “In Canada, distraction was identified as a factor in 17.8% of fatal collisions in 2023. In Mexico, 22.4% of drivers admit to being high-frequency users of handheld devices while driving, even as 96.8% recognize that as high-risk behavior.

Possession, Use or Impairment by Drugs or Alcohol

Officers issued 17 warnings and 26 citations to drivers for possession, use or impairment by drugs or alcohol. Twelve warnings and 22 citations were given to commercial motor vehicle drivers. While passenger vehicle drivers received five warnings and four citations.

Impaired driving remains a persistent factor in roadway deaths across North America. In 2024, 11,904 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths in the U.S. Impairment/under the influence was cited as a factor in 21.9% of fatal collisions in Canada(opens in a new tab) in 2023. An estimated 19.5% of passenger vehicle occupants’ deaths due to road traffic injuries in Mexico(opens in a new tab) from 2010-2013 were attributed to alcohol consumption.

In the U.S., CDL and CLP holders with drug and alcohol program violations are identified in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. CDL holders with “prohibited” status in the clearinghouse have lost their CDL or CLP and must complete the return-to-duty process to become eligible to have their license reinstated.

Outreach and Education

Beyond traffic stops, Operation Safe Driver Week emphasizes direct engagement with drivers. More than 2,880 of this year’s driver contacts – over a third of the week’s total – resulted in no citation or warning, with officers instead using the stop as an opportunity to talk with drivers directly about safe driving practices.

To support this initiative, CVSA provided 64,450 postcards to its industry and enforcement members to disperse to drivers and motor carriers leading up to and during the week. In addition, Mexico’s participation in this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week with the distribution of 12,428 outreach materials consisting of flyers, pamphlets and posters.

CVSA worked with the Paramount/CBS network to educate passenger-vehicle drivers about safely sharing the road with large trucks. The campaign included videos, digital ad banners, and video and static awareness ads featured on websites, social media, and CBS’s digital streaming channels. The digital campaign delivered 16.4 million campaign impressions.

Human Trafficking Awareness

Identification and prevention of human trafficking remain a priority for law enforcement jurisdictions across North America. During this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week, participating agencies reported conducting 974 human trafficking awareness or educational activities to help officers and the public recognize indicators of trafficking and know how to respond.

CVSA’s Human Trafficking Prevention Program offers outreach materials, resources and links. The program seeks to reduce human trafficking throughout North America through coordinated enforcement and investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry.

Operation Safe Driver Program

Operation Safe Driver Week is part of CVSA’s year-round Operation Safe Driver Program(opens in a new tab), created to reduce crashes caused by unsafe driving behaviors. The Operation Safe Driver program:

Targets unsafe driving behaviors by passenger vehicle drivers and commercial drivers

Offers commercial driver educational and awareness programs to the motor carrier population

Increases awareness to the general motoring public about safe operations around commercial motor vehicles

Aims to improve commercial motor driver regulatory compliance

Conducts passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle traffic enforcement initiatives

“The goal of Operation Safe Driver Week is to improve driver behavior through traffic enforcement, direct interaction with law enforcement, and public outreach and awareness,” CVSA’s release stated. “This year’s event was held July 12-18 and focused on reckless, careless and dangerous driving.”

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