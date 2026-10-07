Police issue 32 tickets in New York Hard Hat operation

CORTLAND COUNTY, New York — One of the New York State Police (NYSP) Traffic Incident Management (TIM) units hung out with some Department of Transportation workers on Tuesday in Cortland County, New York, and issued 32 tickets in the work zone during Operation Hard Hat.

The operation was conducted on Interstate 81 in Preble.

Police say a total of 32 citations were issued, 10 for speeding and 13 for distracted driving.

NYSP said the active work zone was posted with warning signs notifying motorists of ongoing roadwork.

Police say one driver was stopped for traveling 77 mph through the active work zone.

Operation Hard Hat is a targeted traffic enforcement initiative designed to improve safety for highway workers and motorists. The initiative focuses on reducing dangerous driving behaviors in active work zones, protecting the men and women who maintain New York’s highways, and improving safety in constructions zones across the state.

As part of Operation Hard Hat, State Troopers are embedded within active work zones, often dressed as highway maintenance workers to observe motorists committing violations such as speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors. Once a violation is observed, uniformed Troopers in the area are advised and issue the appropriate citation.

“Highway work zones are temporary but the risks to workers are real,” NYSP stated. “Please slow down, stay alert, eliminate distractions, obey posted speed limits, and move over when required.”

Fines are doubled in work zones and multiple convictions could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.