Hexagon Agility to supply CNG fuel systems for 100 trucks in major Mexico rollout

SALISBURY, N.C. — Hexagon Agility has received an order to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for 100 heavy-duty trucks to be operated by Trayecto, the largest trucking company in Mexico.

“This is a watershed moment for clean trucking in this region of the world, where fleets have long-awaited access to a viable alternative to diesel for heavy-duty, long-haul applications,” said Eric Bippus, CCO, Hexagon. “We are grateful that our proven fuel systems can be part of a winning combination to bring more affordable and cleaner commercial transportation to Trayecto and many other companies.”

CNG Fueling Systems

“Each vehicle will feature Hexagon Agility’s largest available onboard CNG fueling system, as well as the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine,” Hexagon said. “This high-impact deployment is a major milestone for the region and is made possible through collaboration with Kenworth Mexicana, which now is offering CNG-powered trucks featuring the Cummins X15N platform in Mexico and Latin America.”

All trucks will feature one of Hexagon Agility’s two largest onboard CNG fuel systems available to date – delivering unprecedented storage capacity and range. Both high-capacity configurations enable a driving range of over 1,000 kilometers (depending on payload and terrain). With heavy vehicle weights and demanding routes, these extended-range systems are critical for maintaining operational efficiency while dramatically reducing emissions.

“And when fueled with renewable natural gas (RNG), trucks equipped with these fuels systems and the Cummins X15N engine can achieve carbon-negative operations—offering a valuable tool for fleets working to meet climate targets and regulatory requirements,” Hexagon said.

Growing Momentum

“This latest order from Trayecto builds on growing market momentum,” Hexagon said. “It follows a recently announced order from a leading American consumer goods manufacturer for 60 natural gas trucks – the second fleet to place a major order for X15N-powered trucks in North America, following a pre-deployment order from UPS in 2024. Together, these milestones highlight a rapidly accelerating shift toward clean, scalable technologies for commercial freight.”