Highway hero: Goodyear honors trucker for life saving measures

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is announcing the winner of the 41st Goodyear Highway Hero Award.

This year’s honor goes to trucker Adam Medley of Omro, Wis. He drives for J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

Integrity and Selflessness

“In a moment where every second counted, Adam put the safety and well-being of others first,” said Nick Hobbs, COO, J.B. Hunt. “His actions exemplified integrity and selflessness, and we are excited that Goodyear has recognized him with this year’s Highway Hero Award.”

A True Hero

Medley, a J.B. Hunt driver since 2019, was driving on County Rd A in Green Lake, Wis, on July 28, 2024. Like many truck drivers in the area, he was accustomed to seeing road debris on the road. When Adam spotted something ahead, he instinctively began to steer around it. As he drew closer, Adam was surprised to see a person lying in the road. Quickly pulling over to a safe spot, Adam hurried back to help the individual off the road and contacted the police, who soon arrived to assist.

“Adam’s story continues to remind us that professional truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our roads,” said Joe Burke, vice president, Goodyear North America Commercial. “His quick and professional response to this unexpected situation demonstrates the integrity, dedication and compassion that define what’s the best of our industry.”

Highway Hero Program

The Highway Hero program was established in 1983 to recognize commercial drivers who go above and beyond their regular duties and act courageously for the good of others on roadways across the U.S. and Canada. Each year, Goodyear conducts a nationwide call for entries, asking the trucking community to nominate a driver who demonstrated an extraordinary act of courage on the road. A panel of independent industry judges decides the winner.

Adam will be honored with a cash prize and an exclusive ride on the Goodyear blimp, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.