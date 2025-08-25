TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT Research: Tariffs raising equipment prices

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT Research: Tariffs raising equipment prices
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT Research: Tariffs raising equipment prices
ACT Research: Tariffs raising equipment prices and continue to impact the freight industry.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Tariffs continue to impact the trucking industry.

“As the economy is likely to absorb the effects of tariffs over the next several months, our freight demand outlook remains cautious,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst. “But the silver lining of lower vehicle production and lost manufacturing jobs is that tighter capacity will likely drive freight back to the for-hire market in the future.”

Freight volumes are likely to hit additional trade-related air pockets in the coming quarters, after a reprieve in Q3. Tariffs are also raising equipment prices, and heavy truck makers are reducing production. In 2H’25, NA Class 8 production is set to fall more than 25% from 1H’25, as discussed in the latest release of the Freight Forecast: Rate and Volume OUTLOOK report.

“As goods prices rise, lower unit demand may loosen market equilibrium for some time before the effects start to support freight rates, and we see a soft holiday shipping season,” Denoyer said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE