ACT Research: Tariffs raising equipment prices

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Tariffs continue to impact the trucking industry.

“As the economy is likely to absorb the effects of tariffs over the next several months, our freight demand outlook remains cautious,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst. “But the silver lining of lower vehicle production and lost manufacturing jobs is that tighter capacity will likely drive freight back to the for-hire market in the future.”

Freight volumes are likely to hit additional trade-related air pockets in the coming quarters, after a reprieve in Q3. Tariffs are also raising equipment prices, and heavy truck makers are reducing production. In 2H’25, NA Class 8 production is set to fall more than 25% from 1H’25, as discussed in the latest release of the Freight Forecast: Rate and Volume OUTLOOK report.

“As goods prices rise, lower unit demand may loosen market equilibrium for some time before the effects start to support freight rates, and we see a soft holiday shipping season,” Denoyer said.