ACT: Tariffs significantly affecting the freight market

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The effects of the highest tariffs since the 1930s on the freight market are significant, as discussed in the latest release of the ACT Research Freight Forecast: Rate and Volume OUTLOOK report.

“Tariff impacts will be limited by the 75%-80% of freight already made and consumed domestically, but the impacts on international trade have been and will continue to be significant,” said Tim Denoyer, vice president, senior analyst, ACT. “Uncertainty may be starting to decline, but after pre-tariff inventory building in the first half, the paybacks from these pull-forwards will likely start soon, leading to a short and soft peak season.”

Roadcheck Impacts

“The trucking market has shown notable softness since Roadcheck in mid-May, with rate trends sliding and a brief jump in demand in early July already fading and freeing up capacity,” Denoyer said.

Capacity Remains Available

According to Denoyer, Capacity remained available even through the strongest seasonality of the year, partly because Class 8 tractor sales moved higher in Q2, counter to order trends, as the last pre-tariff vehicles were snapped up.

“While freight demand headwinds remain, equipment sales are likely to decline as tariffs have begun,” Denoyer said. “Soft used tractor day cab prices also suggest private fleets are starting to reverse course, suggesting tighter capacity ahead. Our Driver Availability Index started to tighten this month for the first time in over three years as well, and these supply factors should limit the downside for freight rates.”