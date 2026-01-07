TheTrucker.com
Highlight Motor Group takes delivery of largest Canadian order of all-new Volvo VNLs

By Dana Guthrie -
Volvo Trucks North America customer Highlight Motor Group takes delivery of largest Canadian order of all-new Volvo VNL trucks. Pictured left to right; Peter Currie, senior district sales manager, Volvo Trucks North America; Matthew Blackman, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America; Kirk Kalinitchenko, president and chief executive officer, Highlight Motor Group; Shahin Shoeybi, Volvo account manager, Mid Ontario Truck Centre; John Costa, general manager, Mid Ontario Truck Centre and Todd Chambers, Volvo sales manager, Mid Ontario Truck Center. (Photo courtesy Volvo)

Volvo Trucks North America has delivered 125 all-new Volvo VNL 860 trucks to Highlight Motor Group, marking the largest order of the next-generation VNL in Canada to date.

“Highlight Motor Group has been a strong long-term partner of Volvo Trucks, and this order is a clear demonstration of their commitment to safety, efficiency, and their drivers,” said Matthew Blackman, managing director, Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “The all-new Volvo VNL is designed to change everything about the long-haul driving experience, and we are proud to see Highlight leading the way in Canada.”

The trucks are now in service supporting Highlight’s long-haul operations across Canada and the United States. The investment underscores the fleet’s focus on safety, driver comfort and sustainability, according to a Volvo press release.

Focus on Safety and Driver Retention

According to the release, safety and driver comfort were central to Highlight’s decision, especially as the industry faces challenges with driver recruitment and retention. The company refreshes vehicles every four to five years, maintaining one of the youngest fleets in the industry, with the majority of its power units being Volvo models.

Drivers who have test-driven the VNL 860 highlighted its advanced safety features, including Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus, lane keep support, pedestrian detection, and automated emergency braking.

“Safety has always been our number one priority, and Volvo shares that same value,” said Kirk Kalinitchenko, president and chief executive officer, Highlight Motor Group. “By investing in the all-new Volvo VNL 860, we are giving our drivers safe, modern equipment, that feels like both a comfortable workspace and home on the road, while also improving fuel efficiency and supporting our sustainability goals.”

Advancing Sustainability Goals

Sustainability remains a key focus for Highlight, whose operations span thousands of miles each day. Even incremental improvements in fuel efficiency translate into meaningful cost savings and emissions reductions. The new VNL 860 offers up to a 10 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to previous models, helping Highlight reduce its carbon footprint and advance its sustainability goals, according to the release.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

