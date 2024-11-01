HTL Freight strengthens its position with key board additions amidst continued expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – HTL Freight is bolstering its executive team with the addition of Scott Riddle and Michael O’Driscoll to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Scott and Michael, both standout professionals in their respective industries, to our Board of Directors,” said Brian Boland, CFO of HTL Freight. “Their combined expertise and proven leadership will bring invaluable experience as we continue to innovate and grow in the dynamic, competitive freight market.”

According to a company press release, both are accomplished executives with extensive experience in driving growth and operational excellence across various industries. These appointments coincide with HTL Freight’s recent fourth major acquisition since 2021, underscoring the company’s strategic growth and commitment to leadership excellence.

“Scott Riddle brings over 25 years of entrepreneurial experience in supply chain and vertical industries to HTL Freight,” the company said in the release. “A graduate of Appalachian State University, Scott led freight brokerage and managed transportation provider M33 Integrated Solutions as CEO for 18 years, where he developed industry-leading technology that drove customer distribution efficiency and business profitability. Scott has a proven track record of working with leading logistics industry players, driving business growth through strategic development and effective execution. His collaborative leadership style aligns seamlessly with HTL Freight’s culture of continuous improvement and innovation.”

Michael O’Driscoll, MBA, FCA, is the former CFO of the Americas division of CRH plc (NYSE: CRH), a highly acquisitive multinational business and North America’s largest building materials company, the release noted.

“With more than four decades of expertise in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning, Michael’s leadership will be invaluable in guiding HTL Freight’s financial strategies and expansion efforts,” the release said. “During his tenure at CRH plc, Michael led comprehensive multi-year growth plans, negotiated over 1,000 acquisitions and divestments, and spearheaded successful treasury and risk management initiatives.”

The release also noted that, in less than three years, despite widespread industry slowdowns and economic challenges affecting logistics, HTL Freight has seen exceptional growth.

“The company has boosted its revenue by over 550%, expanded into new markets such as FTL, LTL, and 4PL, and opened offices in key regions across the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast,” the release said. “Scott and Michael join HTL Freight at a critical moment, where their expertise will help propel continued success and drive the next phase of the company’s expansion.”