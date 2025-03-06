Legislators seek to guarantee overtime pay for truckers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Edward J. Markey, along with U.S. Representatives Mark Takano and Jeff Van Drew are introducing bipartisan, bicameral legislation to ensure that truckers are compensated fairly for the hours that they are on the clock, including overtime.

“America’s truck drivers are on the frontlines of our economy, enduring long hours away from home, and all too often, unpaid wait times at congested ports and warehouses. Unfortunately, truck drivers have been excluded from overtime pay protections for decades,” Padilla said. “If truckers are forced to wait while on the job, they should be paid. This is not just a matter of fairness; it’s a matter of public safety. Experienced truckers are safer truckers, and better compensation and overtime pay will help more of them stay in the profession.”

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act would repeal the motor carrier provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which excludes many truckers from overtime protections enjoyed by other workers.

“Truck drivers are the engines of our economy, making sure that our supply chain keeps moving at full speed, and yet they are denied the fundamental worker protection of overtime,” Markey said. “The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act would reverse this injustice and ensure that truck drivers are paid their due.”

In response to an Executive Order by former President Biden, USDOT issued a Freight and Logistics Supply Chain Assessment in February 2022, which highlights high turnover rates and compensation issues in the trucking industry. Among its recommendations, the Department called on Congress to repeal the motor carrier provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to allow truckers to earn fair overtime pay.

Truckers Vital to American Way of Life

“Truckers are vital for our supply chain, manufacturing, and the American way of life,” Takano said. “It is unfair that they are singled out as somehow unworthy of overtime pay. This legislation will help right that wrong and make sure they are fairly compensated for the hours they work. I am proud to partner with Congressman Van Drew and Senator Padilla to build up workers and guarantee more money in their paychecks.”

According to Van Drew, without truckers, the supply chain would collapse.

“Truck drivers keep our supply chain moving, often working long, exhausting hours to make sure goods get where they need to go,” Van Drew said. “But right now, they are not guaranteed overtime pay like most other workers. It is just not right. The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is a simple fix—it ensures that truckers are fairly compensated for the extra hours they put in. These men and women do critical work, and it’s time we make sure their pay reflects that.”

Teamsters Back Legislation

“The exclusion of truck drivers from federal overtime protections must come to an end,” said Sean M. O’Brian Teamsters general president. “The Teamsters Union is proud to support the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act, which will right the decades long wrong that serves only to harm drivers to the benefit of their employers.”

Truckers are the Backbone of the Economy

“America’s truckers are the backbone of our economy, keeping goods moving and ensuring our supply chain stays strong,” said Todd Spencer, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association president. “Yet, despite their essential role, trucking remains one of the few professions in America denied guaranteed overtime pay. It’s long past time the hard work of the men and women behind the wheel are fairly compensated. By discounting a trucker’s time, ‘big trucking’ has driven wages downward, treating truckers as disposable rather than the skilled professionals they are. We appreciate Representative Van Drew, Representative Takano, and Senator Padilla for championing the bipartisan GOT Truckers Act, which will right this wrong by securing overtime pay. This legislation is an investment in truckers, road safety, and the strength of America’s supply chain.”

In addition to Senators Padilla and Markey, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, and Ron Wyden.

The full text of the bill can be found here.