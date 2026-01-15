TheTrucker.com
Lily Transportation, Transervice Logistics get new leadership

By Dana Guthrie -
Stephan Oehler has been named CFO and executive vice president for Lily Transportation and Transervice Logistics Inc. (Photo courtesy of Transervice)

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Sister companies Lily Transportation and Transervice Logistics Inc. are naming Stephan Oehler as CFO and executive vice president.

“We are excited to add Stephan to the Executive and Leadership Teams at both Lily and Transervice,” said Gregg Nierenberg, president, CEO at Lily and Transervice. “Stephan has a strategic mindset and significant experience in the transportation industry. He is known for being a strong business partner to sales and operations, while building strong, empowered teams in his functional areas.”

Stephan Oehler

Oehler will be responsible for the companies’ finance, accounting, risk management and IT functions.

“Stephan is an accomplished finance executive with over 20 years of experience in the transportation and logistics sectors,” the companies said. “He brings deep expertise in key components of the transportation, maintenance, and leasing industries, along with a collaborative and results-driven approach. A Swiss native with dual American citizenship, he has resided in the U. S. since 2008.’

Oehler has held posts as CFO and executive finance, strategy & transformation at Keolis North America in Boston and was a Finance leader at Kuehne + Nagel International, a global transport and logistics company based in Switzerland.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

