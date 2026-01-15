TheTrucker.com
One dead in Oregon crash with big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
One person is dead after a collision in Oregon with an 18-wheeler.

YARNHILL COUNTY, Ore. – One is dead after a crash involving a big rig.

Oregon State Police (OSP) said in a press release that it responded on Tuesday at 8:43 a.m., to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 154, near milepost 6, in Yamhill County.

OSP said its preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Kia Spectra, operated by Marcel Israel Benavides, 35, of Dayton, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and struck a northbound International commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Jose Armando Perez Torres, 26, of Salem.

Benavides was declared deceased at the scene while Torres was reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

