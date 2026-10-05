Mack and Volvo recall over 4000 trucks over safety concerns

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting a combined total of 4338 trucks from Mack and Volvo.

Mack Recalls

Summary

Mack Trucks Inc. (Mack) is recalling certain 2026-2027 Anthem AN (4) and Pioneer PR (4) vehicles equipped with a tanker application package. Inaccurate axle load calculations may cause reduced braking performance while transporting smoothbore tanker trailers. The recall impacts 850 trucks.

Remedy

Dealers will install new software to disable the dynamic trailer braking calculations, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 27. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0500. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.

Summary

Mack is also recalling certain 2026-2027 Anthem AN (4) and 2025-2027 Pioneer PR (4) vehicles. The intake and grille bezels may detach from the vehicle. The recall impacts 3096 trucks.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect, replace the intake and grille bezels, and install cable ties as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 30. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0501. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall will become searchable on NHTSA.gov by Oct. 8.

Volvo Recalls

Summary

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling certain 2025-2027 VNL (4) and 2026-2027 VNR (4) vehicles equipped with a tanker application package. Inaccurate axle load calculations may cause reduced braking performance while transporting smoothbore tanker trailers. The recall impacts 392 trucks.

Remedy

Dealers will install new software to disable the dynamic trailer braking calculations, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 27. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2610. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.