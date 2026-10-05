Transportation unemployment rates up slightly in September

Unemployment rates rose slightly along most sectors of transportation, according to a release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The unemployment rate in the U.S. transportation sector was 4.7% (not seasonally adjusted) in September 2026 according to BLS data.

The data has been updated on the Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ (BTS) Unemployment in Transportation dashboard.

BLS stated in its announcement in September 2026, the transportation sector unemployment rate rose 0.4 percentage points from 4.3% in September 2025. Unemployment in the transportation sector reached its highest level during the COVID-19 pandemic (15.7%) in May 2020 and July 2020.

Unemployment in the transportation sector was higher than the overall unemployment. BLS reports that the U.S. unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, in September 2026 was 4.0% or 0.7 percentage points below the transportation sector rate. Seasonally adjusted, the U.S. unemployment rate in September 2026 was 4.2%.

Seasonally adjusted, employment in the transportation and warehousing sector rose to 6,608,700 in September 2026 — up 0.1% from the previous month but down 0.1% from September 2025.

Air transportation rose to 568,500 in September 2026 — up 0.2% from the previous month but down 0.3% from September 2025.

Truck transportation rose to 1,473,100 in September 2026 — up 0.2% from the previous month and up 0.1% from September 2025.

Transit and ground passenger transportation rose to 500,800 in September 2026 —

up 0.6% from the previous month and up 2.3% from September 2025.

Rail transportation fell to 148,900 in September 2026 — down 0.2% from the

previous month and down 3.1% from September 2025.

Water transportation rose to 70,900 in September 2026 — up 0.3% from the previous month and up 0.1% from September 2025.

Pipeline transportation fell to 56,600 in September 2026 — down 0.4% from the

previous month but up 0.2% from September 2025.

Warehousing and storage fell to 1,831,800 in September 2026 — down 0.2% from the previous month and down 1.2% from September 2025.