Mile marker of success: TAEC President’s Leadership Award goes to devoted trucking leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For his tireless dedication on behalf of the trucking industry the American Trucking Associations has honored Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, with the ATA Trucking Association Executives Council President’s Leadership Award.

“In his nearly three decades leading Colorado’s state trucking association, Greg has significantly grown the organization both in membership size and in the range of services offered as well as programs and training provided to the members,” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “And under his leadership, CMCA has also received numerous awards, particularly in the safety and environmental arenas, in recognition of its programs and efforts.”

According to the ATA, as CMCA president, Fulton led the charge against a myriad of overly burdensome and unrealistic emissions standards initiatives, defeated repeated attempts to toll Interstate 70 or ban trucks from using I-70 between Denver and the ski resort areas during peak traffic periods, educated lawmakers and the general public on the dangers associated with highway safety and marijuana legalization and was the first state association to successfully enact legislation to rein in predatory towers.

Additionally, Fulton has been named an Honorary Colonel of the Colorado State Patrol, and he was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Colorado Clean Fleet Enterprise Board, which is responsible for the distribution of state grant funds for zero and near-zero emission vehicles. He currently serves as the vice chairman of that board.

The President’s TAEC Leadership Award was created in 2002 by ATA to honor a state trucking association leader and to create an enduring legacy for that leader and for the industry. The award comes with a $10,000 grant for a trucking education or research cause to be chosen by Fulton.

