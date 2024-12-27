Modernizing the road to success: DG Coleman taps BeyondTrucks technology for operations

SAN MATEO, Calif. — D.G. Coleman has implemented BeyondTrucks’ cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) to modernize and automate dispatch, billing and payroll operations for the company.

“Given the complexity of bulk operation, our dispatch, billing and payroll were highly manual processes before we started implementing BeyondTrucks,” said Jimmy Coleman, a third-generation team member at D.G. Coleman. “Today, we can already see how BeyondTrucks improves our dispatch decisions, replaces trip sheets in the delivery process, and automates payroll and billing processes. The seamless process we have with the BeyondTrucks TMS will help us provide even better service to our customers and support our dedicated team of drivers.

According to a media release, the partnership is set to enhance the premier bulk transportation provider’s customer service capabilities and meet the evolving needs of their drivers.

BeyondTrucks implemented its robust solution tailored to the unique demands of liquid and dry bulk hauling. Key features include:

Configurable Driver Workflows: Provides customizable workflows for different commodities and stops, ensuring digital data collection for invoicing and payroll purposes, ensuring compliance and safety across all operations.

Load-Equipment-Driver Compatibility Checks: Automates the matching process by considering driver availability, qualifications, and preferences, as well as equipment status and suitability, avoiding costly errors caused by matching the wrong equipment or driver with a load.

Sequence vs. Scheduled Load Dispatch: Enhances dispatch planning by managing complex orders and load assignments unique to bulk loads with a digital planning board.

Mobile Off-line Mode: Supports data storage and transmission in areas with poor cell reception, ensuring continuous operation regardless of connectivity.

“Fleets like D.G. Coleman’s with unique operations need to stay at the forefront of technology to deliver unique capabilities in specific customer segments,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “We’re proud to support D.G Coleman with our platform so they can continue to gain a competitive advantage and build on the foundation Dan and Kathy Coleman laid at the company’s creation in 1972.”