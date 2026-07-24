Oil hovers around $100 per barrel

After shooting to $102 per barrel a day earlier, Brent crude, the international standard, was down $3.02 at $97.67. Before the Iran war began in late February it was trading around $72 per barrel.
U.S. benchmark crude slipped $2.43 to $89.76 per barrel. Even with Friday’s decline, both standards are up more than 10% this week.
Attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea threatened another avenue that oil companies use to move their crude from the Middle East to customers worldwide, along with the Strait of Hormuz.
Underscoring the importance of the sea route for the economy, Trump threatened “major military punishment” against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are backed by Iran, if they keep attacking ships.
Gasoline prices tend to follow oil prices higher, and the average cost for a gallon of regular gas surpassed $4.10 overnight, according to AAA. That’s still lower than this spring as the conflict in Iran expanded, but it’s almost a dollar higher than last year at this time.
Higher gas prices generally exacerbate broader inflation and could force the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates, which would slow economies and undercut prices for stocks and other investments.
More immediately, those prices have changed the way that Americans behave as consumers attempt to offset the more substantial cost of filling up the car.
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