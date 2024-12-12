TheTrucker.com
Open heart, open road: Estes trailers get a makeover to raise awareness for nonprofits

By Dana Guthrie -
Wheels of change: Estes trailers get a fresh look for a good cause. (Photo courtesy Estes)

RICHMOND, Va.  Estes will wrap some of its trailers to raise awareness of nonprofits Estes employees choose to support through its employee-directed giving campaign, part of the company’s community relations campaign, “Open Heart, Open Road.”

“By leveraging our presence on roadways all over the country, we’re able to raise awareness and reach more people about important causes,” said Webb Estes, president and COO of Estes. “We look forward to seeing the impact of this new program and letting everyone know about the causes and nonprofits that Team Estes supports and believes in.”

According to a company press release, the first trailer to hit the road and benefit from the mobile billboard is the American Diabetes Association, a long-time benefactor of Estes.

In addition to the American Diabetes Association, the following Open Heart, Open Road nonprofits will be promoted on Estes trailers in the next year:

The wraps are scheduled to appear in various markets throughout the country, including Estes’ home market of Richmond, Va.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

