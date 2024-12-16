Ryder gives back: Company donates record-breaking $1.15 million to United Way

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc.’s annual United Way workplace campaign contributions for 2024 totaled $1.150 million—setting a record in the company’s more than 40-year history supporting United Way.

“Each year, Ryder employees show up and demonstrate extraordinary dedication to the United Way,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder Chairman and CEO and past chairman of the board for United Way Miami. “Reaching this new giving record is a testament to their commitment to helping others, and I am so grateful to everyone who contributed. I’d also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to this year’s campaign co-chairs, Kendra Phillips, vice president for transportation management and brokerage, and Bill Dawson, senior vice president & chief of operations, for their exceptional leadership in making this achievement possible.”

According to a company press release, the total 2024 donation includes employee donations and a contribution from the Ryder Charitable Foundation.

This year’s workplace giving campaign, themed “Providing essential help right HERE,” united Ryder employees across the U.S. through five days of virtual and in-person fundraising activities, reflecting the company’s culture of giving back and service. The theme highlighted the United Way mission to elevate lives through initiatives in Health & Wellbeing, Education, Resilient Communities, and Economic Mobility, according to the release.

Funds raised enable United Way chapters throughout the country to continue the critical mission of addressing local community needs and providing access to quality education, healthcare, and financial resources to create stronger communities where Ryder employees also live and work.

“For more than 40 years, Ryder and United Way have partnered to provide essential resources to families in need, and this record-breaking $1.150 million donation ensures we can continue addressing critical challenges and creating a brighter future for our community,” said Symeria Hudson, president and CEO of United Way Miami, the chapter serving the community where Ryder is headquartered. “Ryder’s commitment to community-building and philanthropy has a tremendous impact, and their support for United Way makes a difference in the lives of individuals through programs and initiatives that provide access to health & wellbeing, education, resilient communities and economic mobility.”