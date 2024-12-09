Southeastern Freight Lines launches new service center in Louisville, KY

. — LEXINGTON, S.C Southeastern Freight Lines is opening a relocated service center in Louisville, Ky., located at 150 Loves Road in Shepherdsville, consisting of 40 associates and 100 dock doors – more than double the number of dock doors featured at the previous facility.

“This new service center is an incredible upgrade for Louisville, enabling us to not only better support our team of associates but advance our performance and optimize travel times,” said Henson Gibbs, service center manager. “We’re excited to operate from this new, ideal location to bolster our service in the Louisville area, and I’m confident that great opportunities are ahead for our team.”

According to a company press release, boasting an elevated appointment warehouse, a driver rest facility, truck shop and more, the new state-of-the-art Louisville service center highlights Southeastern’s continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers, supporting the well-being and development of its associates, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Previously located at 2220 South 7th Street, the Louisville service center opened for business in 2015 with 48 dock doors and eight associates.

“Advancing our culture and providing quality service are fundamental to who we are at Southeastern, and the growth of our operations in Louisville reflects our ongoing commitment to furthering this mission,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations. “With its network of dock doors and modern amenities, the new service center equips the Louisville team with the resources and capacity needed to continue its growth trajectory for years to come.”