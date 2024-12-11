Stopping fuel fraud in its tracks: Motive introduces revolutionary new controls

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Motive is touting new AI-powered fraud controls that detect fraud before it happens.

Motive’s new fraud control features identified more than $250,000 from more than 1,200 unauthorized transactions in a 30 day trial. The Motive Card is the only fuel card that is fully integrated into a fleet management platform.

“The Motive Card does so much more than save us time and fuel costs, it alerts us to potentially fraudulent activity and declines those transactions. We haven’t had any fraud since using the Motive Card,” said Alex Amort, vice president of Compliance for Cascade Environmental. “Because we’re able to manage our fleet and expenses in one dashboard, we have much closer control over our operations, can stop fraud before it happens, and can better coach our drivers on fueling policies and efficiency. With Motive, we’re able to obtain true, documented, direct savings to our bottom line.”

According to a company media release, the new fraud controls integrate telematics data from the Motive platform to give fleet managers the precise data and controls they need to automatically identify and decline fraud transactions. With these new fraud controls, Motive provides fast, accurate and comprehensive fuel fraud detection and savings not seen elsewhere in the market.

“Nineteen percent of current fleet spend is lost to fraud or theft, leading to an average revenue loss of nearly $1 million per year for companies in the trucking, logistics, construction, oil and gas, and other sectors,” said Heman Banavar, vice president, Financial Products. “The new capabilities introduce the most powerful fuel fraud detection capabilities on the market so fleet managers can reduce costs and focus on their business and their people.”

New AI-Powered Fraud Controls Prevent Fraud and Increase Profits

Exclusively available to Motive Card customers, the new fraud controls enable businesses to customize spending limits, automatically decline suspicious transactions, and receive instant alerts for location discrepancies, according to the release. With the new controls, customers can:

Stop Fraud Before It Happens : AI-powered Vehicle & Spend Location Mismatch provides an essential layer of security against fraud, with new alerts and auto decline controls if the vehicle location does not match the fuel card transaction.

Respond Faster to Suspicious Activity : Fuel Type Mismatch and Fuel Level & Spend Mismatch alerts allow fleet managers to detect fraudulent transactions and take prompt action, such as freeze the card, or block the merchant when the fuel level or type do not match the vehicle.

Control Spend in Real Time : Category Level Spend Limits allow customers to set transaction limits by merchant type, times of day, days of week, billing cycle, and transaction locations for more precise control over their spend. For example, customers can allow one-time hotel transactions for immediate driver needs, set lower limits at home improvement or grocery stores, and higher limits for fuel and maintenance spend.

Increase Profits with a Holistic View: The integration of fleet telematics and spend transactions in one platform gives fleet managers a comprehensive view of all activity, so they can control and stop unauthorized spending and improve profit margins, savings, and operational efficiency.

Fraud Controls Contribute to Proven Savings with the Motive Card

The release noted that Motive is the only fleet operations platform that integrates fuel cards and fleet management in one solution, with savings for organizations of all sizes. This AI-powered integration can save companies 6.6% on fuel spend alone. In addition to fuel fraud prevention, Motive delivers savings through a combination of fuel and maintenance discounts at more than 26,000 locations. Fleet operators can speak with a Motive Savings Expert to receive a customized savings analysis for their business.

The new advanced fraud controls are available to all Motive Card customers today. To learn more about the Motive Card, visit https://gomotive.com/products/spend-management/.