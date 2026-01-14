Streetline expands smart parking availability

SAN FRANCISCO — Streetline announced the deployment of its advanced Truck Parking Information Management System (TPIMS) and ParkerTruck mobile application in cooperation with the Washington State Department of Transportation along Interstate 5 in the state of Washington, one of the nation’s busiest freight arteries.

The company made the announcement via media release on Monday.

“Streetline’s TPIMS and ParkerTruck mobile app helps the state provide truck drivers with real-time and predictive information about parking space availability along the interstate,” the release stated.

The company’s technology “provides real-time parking availability forecasts to help truck drivers identify their parking options up to four hours before they reach the location. This helps ensure that drivers can reliably locate safe parking and that the state’s rest areas are optimized to full capacity,” the release added.

The WSDOT TPIMS along I-5 builds on Streetline’s recent similar TPAS deployment along I-10 in California and Arizona, part of a multi-state I-10 corridor project.

The system uses AI-enabled cameras and machine learning to continuously monitor truck entries and exits, calculate occupancy in real time, and share availability data through digital highway signs, a 511-traveler information system, and the mobile app. This technology helps drivers plan safe rest stops, reduces illegal shoulder parking, and cuts unnecessary idling.

“Every truck driver knows the daily stress of exhausting their operating hours and finding a safe place to park. Streetline’s system along the I-5 is a clear game changer,” said Bill Aboudi, President of AB Trucking, a west coast freight carrier praising the I-5 TPIMS initiative. “It gives peace of mind and helps carriers operate more efficiently while keeping our drivers safe. This is exactly the kind of smart investment states need to support the supply chain.”

“The I-5 corridor is the backbone of West Coast freight movement,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline. “Our mission is to accelerate the deployment of advanced technology to help truck drivers smartly find parking easier and make our freight corridors more efficient and resilient. We have a lot of interest from private equity firms who see the value in smart parking and enabling the safe and secure movement of goods and services across the U.S.”

Streetline also announced the launch of the nation’s first Public-Private Partnership (P3) model for TPAS, giving State Government Departments of Transportations (DOTs) a fast, risk-free path to deploy smart truck parking technology with no upfront cost.

Streetline is now soliciting partners for these new trials.

Through this innovative approach, “Streetline will design, deploy, operate, and validate smart truck parking solutions at zero fee for an initial evaluation period, allowing states to gain hands on experience with real-world performance before making long-term investment decisions,” the company’s release stated.

At the conclusion of the pilot, agencies may elect to adopt the system permanently, based on verified outcomes, or walk away with no financial obligation.

“States have been asking for a way to move faster on truck parking solutions without increasing budget pressure or procurement risk,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline. “This low risk P3 model changes the equation. It allows agencies to demonstrate value first—using real data, real drivers, and real results—before committing taxpayer dollars.”