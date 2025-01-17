TCA reveals division winners for annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), along with presenting sponsors Great West Casualty Company and Assured Partners, have unveiled the 18 division winners in the 49th Annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition.

“Every year, these submissions and ratios are growing tighter and tighter as a testament to the programs and technology that motor carriers are using to improve upon their safety performance,” said Dave Heller, TCA’s senior vice president of safety and government affairs. “Involvement in TCA and other industry associations have demonstrated and proven the very notion that there are no secrets in safety and our industry’s fundamental goal of eliminating fleets vehicle accidents and fatalities on our roadways is an objective that we are ultimately striving for. I congratulate these 18 motor carriers that have led the way this year and the tireless efforts of every motor carrier in our industry that constantly strive to improve upon their operations by continuously placing safety first.”

Safety at its Best

The yearly awards recognize truckload carriers that exhibit an exceptional dedication to safety by achieving the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles within six mileage-based divisions.

The 18 division winners are now invited to compete for one of two grand prizes – one for carriers with a total annual mileage of less than 25 million miles, and the other for carriers with mileage greater than 25 million miles. Grand prize winners will be announced at Truckload 2025 in Phoenix, AZ – TCA’s 2025 Annual Convention – set for March 15-18 at the Phoenix Convention Center. All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2025 Safety & Security Meeting on June 8-10 in Louisville, KY.

2024 TCA Fleet Safety Award Division Winners

Division I Winners (less than 5 million miles)

1st Place

Liberty Linehaul West, Inc. – Montebello, Calif.

2nd Place

Meyers Brothers Trucking – Pioneer, Ohio

3rd Place

Next Logistics – Marshfield, Wis.

Division II Winners (5-14.99 million miles)

1st Place

Stallion Transportation Group – Beebe, Ark,

2nd Place

B.R. Williams Trucking – Oxford, Ala.

3rd Place

Transpro Freight Systems – Milton, ON, CA

Division III Winners (15-24.99 million miles)

1st Place

Unlimited Carrier Inc. – Bolingbrook, Ill.

2nd Place

Loblaw Transport, Inc. – Calgary, AB

3rd Place

Lion Force Transport Inc. – Brampton, ON

Division IV Winners 25-49.99 million miles)

1st Place

Erb Transport Ltd – New Hamburg, ON

2nd Place

Johnson Feed Inc. – Canton, S.D.

3rd Place

Trans-West Logistics – Lachine, QC

Division V Winners (50-99.99 million miles)

1st Place

Challenger Motor Freight Inc.- Cambridge, ON

2nd Place

Nussbaum Transportation – Hudson, Ill.

3rd Place

Decker Truck Line Inc. – Fort Dodge, Iowa

Division VI Winners (100 million or more miles)

1st Place

Bison Transport – Winnipeg, MB

2nd Place

CFI -Joplin, Mo.

3rd Place

Prime Inc. – Springfield, Mo.

For more information about TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, including eligibility requirements and rules, visit the Fleet Safety Awards page.