TRAC wins accolade as one of the best places for women to work in transportation

PRINCETON, N.J. — TRAC Intermodal has been named as a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT).

“Receiving this award for the second year in a row is truly an honor, but it’s especially meaningful because it’s driven by the voices of our employees,” said Laura Reeder, EVP and chief human resources officer. “At TRAC, we are committed to creating a workplace where women thrive, innovate, and lead in the transportation industry. This recognition affirms that we are on the right path, and we will continue to champion a culture of inclusion, empowerment, and opportunity for everyone.”

This year’s award marks the second straight year in which TRAC has earned this recognition.

According to a press release, the selection criteria for this honor included a company’s culture of work/life balance, training and professional development, compensation and benefits, gender diversity and career advancement opportunities. An industry-wide vote of more than 27,000 transportation professionals selected winners from among the nominated companies.

The list of “2024 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. For the full list of Women In Trucking’s 2024 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation, visit: https://www.womenintrucking.org/press-releases/women-in-trucking-association-names-2024-top-companies-for-women-to-work-in-transportation