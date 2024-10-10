Transitioning to a zero-emission fleet just got easier in the Garden State

TRENTON, N.J. – CALSTART, a global clean transportation nonprofit is making strides with its partner, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) with the creation of the New Jersey Fleet Advisor Program.

“Children, whose lungs are still developing, are most vulnerable to the harmful health effects of poor air quality, yet millions of them are transported to and from school every day in buses that release harmful diesel emissions,” said Shawn M. LaTourette, Environmental Protection Commissioner. “It is critical that our school buses be equipped with the latest technology to protect them. The DEP congratulates grant recipients for their commitment to the health of our children and looks forward to helping school districts and fleet operators as we work together to grow the use of electric school buses and trucks.”

The New Jersey Fleet Advisory Program, is a free technical assistance program that helps medium- and heavy-duty fleets plan for electrification in support of sustainability goals. During its first round, the program will provide free technical assistance to 15 New Jersey fleets interested in learning how to transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

According to a media release, the goal of this program is to help small fleets overcome challenges to electrification, such as bridging knowledge gaps about ZEVs, evaluating charging needs, securing incentives, and engaging with utilities, manufacturers, and permitting authorities. By working directly with fleets, the program hopes to spur ZEV adoption and achieve state climate and health goals.

Participation in this educational program is free and aims to help fleets navigate key decisions around transitioning to ZEVs.

“CALSTART is thrilled to partner with NJDEP to bring personalized fleet assistance to small fleets in New Jersey,” said Jennifer Kritzler, regional deputy director, Northeast, CALSTART. “We truly believe that working one-on-one is the best way to meet fleets’ needs as they begin to think about what the zero-emission vehicle transition means for them.”