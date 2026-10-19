Trucking lawsuit verdicts average nearly $28 million, US Chamber report finds

New study examines rising litigation costs, insurance premiums and their impact on trucking companies and consumers

WASHINGTON — Plaintiffs’ verdicts in commercial truck accident lawsuits averaged nearly $28 million between June 2023 and July 2026, according to a new report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform (ILR).

Released Oct. 18, the second edition of Roadblock: The Trucking Litigation Problem and How to Fix It examines how rising litigation costs and large jury awards are affecting trucking companies, insurance premiums and the cost of transporting goods.

The study reviewed 334 truck accident verdicts and settlements during the three-year period. Plaintiffs’ verdicts averaged $27.97 million, with a median award of $5.2 million. Settlements averaged $4.73 million, with a median of $2.15 million.

For plaintiffs’ verdicts and settlements combined, the average was approximately $16.8 million, with a median of $2.99 million.

The report notes that while average awards in some categories were lower than those examined in the Chamber’s previous study, median verdicts and settlements increased.

According to the report, the financial impact extends beyond courtrooms. Liability insurance premiums for trucking companies increased 37.8% from 2015 to 2024, outpacing inflation. In 2025, premiums rose another 3.9%, reaching a record 10.6 cents per mile.

The Chamber contends that rising litigation and insurance costs place additional financial pressure on carriers, particularly smaller companies operating on narrow profit margins. Those expenses can ultimately be passed along to shippers, businesses and consumers.

“Every dollar lost to excessive litigation promoted by billboard lawyers is a dollar that could have gone toward wages, equipment and jobs. And these costs work their way from the courtroom through the supply chain to the register, where American families ultimately pay the price of lawsuit abuse,” said Stephen Waguespack, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform.

“The trucking industry is under attack, and the Institute for Legal Reform is fighting back. We will continue to work to protect America’s truckers and ease the burden of lawsuit abuse that drives up the costs of everyday goods and services.”

Staged accidents and litigation practices

The report also examines staged collision schemes targeting commercial trucks, including a long-running fraud operation uncovered in the New Orleans area.

Known as Operation Sideswipe, the scheme involved individuals deliberately causing crashes and pursuing fraudulent injury claims against trucking companies and their insurers. According to the report, the investigation resulted in charges against 63 defendants and convictions of more than 50 individuals.

Beyond staged accidents, the Chamber identifies inflated medical billing, third-party litigation funding and certain courtroom tactics as factors it believes contribute to disproportionate verdicts and settlements.

The report recommends legal reforms intended to address fraudulent claims, limit excessive damages and establish clearer standards for determining liability while preserving compensation for legitimate accident victims.

The findings come as lawmakers at the state and federal levels continue to consider measures addressing litigation practices and staged accident fraud.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., recently introduced the Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act, companion legislation to H.R. 2662, sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Collins, R-Ga., and Brandon Gill, R-Texas.

The legislation is intended to strengthen federal efforts to investigate and prosecute organized staged accident schemes.

To access the full report, click here.