Truckload 2026: The Trucker takes you inside the event

By Dana Guthrie -
Truckload 2026: The Trucker takes you inside the event
Truckload 2026: A celebration of innovation and community in trucking. (Photo courtesy Linda-Garner Bunch/ The Trucker)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trucker is on scene for the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual convention Truckload 2026.

Underway through March 3, the convention is bringing together the best in the industry to talk about pressing issues, provide networking opportunities and more.

What’s Ahead for Trucking in 2026

Bob Costello, chief economist and senior vice president at the American Trucking Associations (ATA), will return to the TCA Annual Convention stage on Monday, March 2.

“From high-impact sessions like this to unmatched networking and celebration of our members, there’s no better place to prepare for the year ahead,” TCA said.

According to the TCA, as one of the most trusted economic voices in transportation, Costello will give an economic update  at 8:00 a.m.

“Bob will unpack the trends shaping truckload in the year ahead,” TCA said. “From freight demand and rates to consumer spending, inflation pressures, and the broader global economy. His insights will help you anticipate challenges, identify opportunities and align your strategy with the realities of today’s market.”

Keynote Speaker Jimmy Johnson

“We’re excited to welcome Jimmy Johnson, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and the architect of the Dallas Cowboys’ consecutive Super Bowl XXVII & XXVIII victories, as our Keynote Speaker in Orlando,” TCA said. “A former Miami Dolphins head coach and long-time FOX NFL Sunday analyst, Johnson brings a unique perspective on leading teams to sustained success at the highest level.”

Johnson is well-known for his storied career in the NFL and his later stint as a studio analyst. HIs major achievements include:

  • Served as Cowboys head coach from 1989–March 1994, guiding a team that went 50–22 over his final seasons and won 39 of its last 50 games.
  • One of only five NFL head coaches to win back-to-back Super Bowls; earned NFL Coach of the Year honors from national media in three of his final four Dallas seasons.
  • Joined FOX Sports in 1994 as a studio analyst; after 31 years with the network, he retired from FOX’s NFL coverage in March 2025.

Johnson will speak at 1:45 p.m., March 2.

Rocking Out with Sugar Ray

“We’re turning up the volume with Sugar Ray,” TCA said. “Thanks to sponsor WEX, we’re capping off the industry’s best networking event with an exclusive, special live performance by the legendary Sugar Ray.

Beyond sales of 10 million records, four top 10 songs, over a billion streams, and millions of tickets sold, Sugar Ray—co-founded by Mark McGrath [vocals] and Rodney Sheppard [lead guitar]—embody the endless summer of popular music and culture.

“How many artists still pack amphitheaters a whole generation removed from their genesis,” TCA said. “How many acts can claim sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones, KISS, and Sex Pistols, collaborating with Run-DMC and being interpolated by Post Malone? Just Sugar Ray.”

The closing banquet, which will include the band’s performance, will be held March 3 from 6 – 10:30 p.m.

Look for more updates from The Trucker as the convention continues.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

