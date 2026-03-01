Louisiana police respond to crash on I-10 involving four vehicles, including 2 big rigs

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Law enforcement in St. Martin Parish had a busy day on Saturday.

Traffic was snarled for hours on Saturday afternoon in Louisiana on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish.

According to its Facebook page, the Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that it was responding to a four-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred on I-10 westbound at milepost 120 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, just before the Butte La Rose exit.

The crash closed both westbound lanes, and cleanup took several hours.

There is no update on the cause of the crash or if there were any injured.

Later Satuarday night, the St. Martin Parish Sheriffi’s Office (SMPSO) responded to an 18 wheeler obstructing traffic on Doyle Melancon Road near Bridge Street Highway because it was currently partially in a ditch.

That scene was cleared a few hours later.