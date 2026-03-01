Attempting to pass semi truck, man hits woman head-on in rural Arkansas

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead after being hit head-on early Friday morning in rural Greene County, Ark.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, Angel Dunham was driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade on Highway 135 in rural Greene County when Arile Peace, 55 of Jonesboro, attempted to pass a semi truck and struck Duham head-on.

Peace and two passengers, Joshua Beasley, 51, and Jackson Beasley, 23, were injured, but their conditions have not been updated. The injured were taken to Arkanas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.

The ASP report also stated that weather conditions were foggy, but the road conditions were dry.