Attempting to pass semi truck, man hits woman head-on in rural Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead after being hit head-on early Friday morning in rural Greene County, Ark.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, Angel Dunham was driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade on Highway 135 in rural Greene County when Arile Peace, 55 of Jonesboro, attempted to pass a semi truck and struck Duham head-on.

Peace and two passengers, Joshua Beasley, 51, and Jackson Beasley, 23, were injured, but their conditions have not been updated. The injured were taken to Arkanas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.

The ASP report also stated that weather conditions were foggy, but the road conditions were dry.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

