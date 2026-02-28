Idaho police report four-vehicle fatality involving big rig

The Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality involving a

At approximately 8 p.m., the agency said it was dispatched to U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 15.3 for a four-vehicle fatality crash.

ISP stated that based upon the investigation, it was determined a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a male juvenile from Lewiston was traveling westbound when it began to pass a westbound 2005 Ford F150, driven by a 71-year-old male from Orofino.

The driver of the Tacoma entered the eastbound lane with a 2015 semi truck driven by a 59-year-old male from Texas was traveling westbound as it approached the Toyota and Ford.

ISP says the Ford was followed by a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by 47-year-old male from Kellogg. To avoid a collision the Toyota re entered the eastbound lane striking the Ford. The driver of the Ford lost control and entered the westbound lane.

It struck the westbound Chevy.

Police say that while on scene, the driver of the Ford succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital via ambulance, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

A 48-year-old female passenger of the Chevy was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured. The semi was not damaged in the crash.