Idaho police investigating big rig rollover

By Bruce Guthrie -
Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash.

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho – A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated by the Idaho State Police (ISP). The Friday aftrenoon incident occurred at approximately 3:08 pm local time, on eastbound on State Highway 22 near milepost 67, west of Dubois, accordiing to a media release.

ISP says a 46-year-old male from Centerfield, Utah, was driving a 2024 Freightliner semi truck eastbound on Highway 22. The semi went off the right shoulder and rolled.

Police say the driver was wearing his seatbelt, and was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was briefly blocked for emergency personnel.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

