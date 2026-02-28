Idaho police investigating big rig rollover

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho – A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated by the Idaho State Police (ISP). The Friday aftrenoon incident occurred at approximately 3:08 pm local time, on eastbound on State Highway 22 near milepost 67, west of Dubois, accordiing to a media release.

ISP says a 46-year-old male from Centerfield, Utah, was driving a 2024 Freightliner semi truck eastbound on Highway 22. The semi went off the right shoulder and rolled.

Police say the driver was wearing his seatbelt, and was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was briefly blocked for emergency personnel.