Van spot rates see mixed signals: What it means for the industry

By Dana Guthrie -
Van spot rates mixed in the latest week.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — For the first time in eight weeks, broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system for dry van and refrigerated equipment moved in opposite directions during the week ending Aug. 8 .

“Refrigerated spot rates posted a modest increase for a second straight week while dry van rates declined after rising for the first time in four weeks during the previous week,” FTR said. “Flatbed spot rates declined marginally. Spot rates continue to move largely according to seasonal expectations.”

Total Spot Load Availability

Total load activity fell 10.3% after rising about 6% in the previous week. Total volume was more than 9% higher than it was during same 2024 week although both dry van and refrigerated loads were down y/y. Volume was 22% below the five-year average. Total truck postings decreased 3.4%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system – fell to its lowest level in five weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate was practically unchanged, dipping by just a tenth of a cent after rising nearly 1 cent in the prior week. Total rates were 0.4% higher than during the same 2024 week but almost 9% below the five-year average.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates declined 1.3 cents after rising by slightly more than that in the prior week. Rates were 1.5% lower than in the same 2024 week and nearly 14% below the five-year average. Dry van loads fell 12.6%. Volume was about 4% below the same week last year and more than 35% below the five-year average.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates increased 2 cents after rising by basically the same about during the previous week. Rates were 1% higher than the same 2024 week but about 10% below the five-year average for the week. Refrigerated loads declined 4.1%. Load volume was close to 15% below the same week last year and more than 40% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates were nearly flat for a second straight week, easing two-tenths of a cent after declining three-tenths of a cent in the prior week. Rates, which are at their lowest level since February, were 0.4% below the same 2024 week and about 9% below the five-year average. Flatbed loads fell 10.1%. Load volume was almost 27% above the same 2024 week but close to 12% below the five-year average.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

