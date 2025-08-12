Speed during hailstorm speculated as cause of Wyoming fatality involving big rig

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — State police in Wyoming are saying that speed during a hailstorm was a possible cause for a fatality that involved a car and semi truck.

The crash happened at approximately 6:48 p.m. on July 30. That is when the Wyoming Highway Patrol was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on WY 220 in Carbon County about five miles northeast of Muddy Gap.

According to a press release outlining its investigation, WHP reports that a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 was westbound during a storm that produced rain, hail, and severe wind. The Mercedes began to hydroplane, causing it to turn and enter a passenger-side-leading slide. The Mercedes crossed the centerline of the highway and into the path of an oncoming 2017 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-traler. The big rig’s front bumper struck the Mercedes’ front passenger-side quarter panel.

WHP reports that the driver of the Mercedes, identified as William “Bill” Jones, 66, of Lander, died at the scene. The passenger, Lisa Jones (65), also of Lander, was injured in the crash, and was flown by helicopter to Banner Health Medical Center and hospitalized. Both occupants of the Mercedes were wearing their seatbelts.

The semi driver was not injured, according to police.

“Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds all drivers to slow down during inclement weather. Wet conditions, especially with the addition of hail, are a very real danger,” WHP’s release stated. “Slow down to avoid hydroplaning and don’t be afraid to stop and wait out the storm when it is safe to do so.”