Wheels of excellence: National Carriers announces Drivers of the Month

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. has named its Driver of the Month for the months of August and September with Joel Rosado of New Jersey and April Celestine of Louisiana receiving honors.

According to a media release, the drivers both received a one-thousand-dollar bonus and are now eligible to be named as 2024 Driver of the Year. The Driver of the Year winner will receive an additional $10,000 bonus.

Rosado was awarded August Driver of the Month. He resides in New Brunswick, N.J. and began driving at National Carriers in 2018.

“Joel is our local dedicated driver on the East Coast,” said Mark Phillips, vice president of Refrigerated Operations. “This award for him is long overdue. Joel is always a professional and willing to do what is needed to complete the task at hand. He safely and efficiently operates in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. He has always been a go-to driver who performs. Simply put, he is a true professional. We appreciate Joel.”

Rosado operates his truck within the Greater New York area servicing accounts throughout the region. What began as a specialized route for one customer has morphed into a vital service for many.

“I chose National Carriers because the company is not too big or too small,” Rosado said. “During orientation, things just felt right. The best thing about working here is that everyone is on a first-name basis. I am familiar with New York City traffic and directions. ‘Elite’ fleet drivers not familiar with the metro can drop their loaded trailers and head back out of the area while I complete our customer deliveries. This is less stressful for both incoming drivers and me. I know the neighborhoods, and I know what needs to be done. I appreciate National Carriers recognizing me with this award.”

Celestine, of Lafayette, La., was recognized as September Driver of the Month, according to the release. She joined the “Elite” Fleet in October 2018 and currently delivers refrigerated products to customers across the midwestern and eastern states.

“This recognition is well deserved, said Aaron Dunbar, Celestine’s driver manager. “She has an ‘in it to win it’ attitude. April is a team player who has her head on straight and stays focused. She is pro-National Carriers and does a damn good job. As a past resident of New York, she feels confident with shipments and deliveries into difficult areas.”

As a past resident of New York, Celestine feels confident with shipments and deliveries into difficult areas.

“My granddad on my mother’s side was a trucker; my dad was a trucker,” Celestine said. “In 2004 I earned my Class A CDL and I also became a trucker. Before my CDL, I used to watch trucks come and go on Interstate 10 and wondered where they were coming from or going to. I enjoy seeing the United States and I have one state left to visit that I have not traveled to. Being named Driver of the Month was a great surprise to me.”