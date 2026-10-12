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WIT names 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking

By Dana Guthrie -
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WIT names 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking
WIT announces 2026 List of Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking.

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and its official magazine, Redefining the Road, is releasing its list of the 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking.

According to Lana Nichols, interim president and CEO of WIT, the magazine created the award in 2018 to support an element of WIT’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment and advancement of women in the trucking industry.

Redefining the Road

There are a number of characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road. These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

The list is comprised of a diverse range of company types in the trucking marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Oct. 25-28 in Dallas, Texas. ExxonMobil is the sponsor of this year’s program.

“Being recognized as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking reflects a genuine, organization-wide commitment to creating a workplace where women can build meaningful, successful careers while helping companies strengthen their workforce and business performance,” Everett said. “The selection process is intentionally rigorous. Every nomination is thoroughly evaluated against established criteria before transportation professionals from across the industry cast their votes to help determine the final honorees. Now in its ninth year, with more than 18,000 votes cast, the program continues to demonstrate the trucking industry’s growing commitment to recognizing employers that are setting the standard for workplace culture, leadership, professional development and opportunities for women.”

The Elite 30

Companies generating the largest number of votes are named to the “Elite 30” of the 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking. They include:

  • ArcBest
  • Averitt
  • Bennett Family of Companies
  • Daimler Truck North America
  • Estes Express Lines
  • FedEx Freight
  • Forward
  • Great Dane
  • Highlight Motor Group
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
  • Kenworth Truck Company
  • Landstar System Inc.
  • Marathon Petroleum Company LP
  • Marten Transport Ltd.
  • May Trucking Company
  • Old Dominion Freight Line
  • PACCAR Financial Corp.
  • PACCAR Inc.
  • PACCAR Leasing Company
  • PACCAR Parts Division
  • Peterbilt Motors Company
  • Quality Carriers Inc.
  • Roehl Transport Inc.
  • RXO
  • Ryder System Inc.
  • Suburban Propane L.P.
  • The Evans Network of Companies
  • Thermo King by Trane Technologies
  • UPS
  • XPO Inc
Overall 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking

Companies named to the overall 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking list include:

  • 4Refuel
  • ADM Trucking
  • America’s Service Line LLC
  • AMX
  • Ancora Training
  • Apex Transit Solutions
  • Aurora Parts
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • Boss Lady Logistics
  • Boyle Transportation
  • Brenny Transportation Inc.
  • Bridgestone Americas
  • Cargomatic
  • Carter Express Inc.
  • Centerline
  • Certified Express Inc.
  • CJ Logistics America
  • Clean Harbors
  • CLG Transportation
  • ContainerPort Group
  • Conversion Interactive Agency
  • Covenant Logistics
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Day & Ross
  • Dot Transportation Inc.
  • Echo Global Logistics
  • Erb Group
  • Fide Freight
  • Fontaine Fifth Wheel
  • Gatik
  • Giltner Logistics
  • GLT Logistics
  • Great Plains Transportation Services, a division of Scale Bank
  • Great West: An Old Republic Company
  • Halvor Lines
  • International Motors LLC
  • ISAAC Instruments
  • J. J. Keller & Associates Inc.
  • JX Truck Center
  • Kirsch Transportation Services Inc.
  • Koch Companies
  • Kodiak AI
  • Leonard’s Express
  • LGT Transport
  • McLeod Software
  • Michelin North America Inc.
  • Musket Transport
  • Nuss Truck and Equipment
  • Palmer Trucks
  • Peach State Truck Centers
  • Polaris Transportation Group
  • Ruan Transportation Management Systems
  • Saddle Creek Logistics Services
  • Savage
  • Schneider,
  • Southeastern Freight Lines
  • Southwest International Trucks
  • Spoerl Trucking Inc.
  • Standard Logistics
  • Sun State International Trucks LLC
  • SWTO LLC
  • TA Dedicated
  • The Pete Store
  • Total Transportation of MS
  • TRAC Intermodal
  • TRAFFIX
  • Transflo
  • Tri-National Inc.
  • Trimac Transportation
  • Trinity Logistics
  • Tucker Freight Lines
  • U.S. Xpress
  • United Vision Logistics
  • USAL
  • Wilson Logistics
  • YMX Logistics
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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