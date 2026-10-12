WIT names 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and its official magazine, Redefining the Road, is releasing its list of the 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking.

According to Lana Nichols, interim president and CEO of WIT, the magazine created the award in 2018 to support an element of WIT’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment and advancement of women in the trucking industry.

Redefining the Road

There are a number of characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road. These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

The list is comprised of a diverse range of company types in the trucking marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Oct. 25-28 in Dallas, Texas. ExxonMobil is the sponsor of this year’s program.

“Being recognized as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking reflects a genuine, organization-wide commitment to creating a workplace where women can build meaningful, successful careers while helping companies strengthen their workforce and business performance,” Everett said. “The selection process is intentionally rigorous. Every nomination is thoroughly evaluated against established criteria before transportation professionals from across the industry cast their votes to help determine the final honorees. Now in its ninth year, with more than 18,000 votes cast, the program continues to demonstrate the trucking industry’s growing commitment to recognizing employers that are setting the standard for workplace culture, leadership, professional development and opportunities for women.”

The Elite 30

Companies generating the largest number of votes are named to the “Elite 30” of the 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking. They include:

ArcBest

Averitt

Bennett Family of Companies

Daimler Truck North America

Estes Express Lines

FedEx Freight

Forward

Great Dane

Highlight Motor Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kenworth Truck Company

Landstar System Inc.

Marathon Petroleum Company LP

Marten Transport Ltd.

May Trucking Company

Old Dominion Freight Line

PACCAR Financial Corp.

PACCAR Inc.

PACCAR Leasing Company

PACCAR Parts Division

Peterbilt Motors Company

Quality Carriers Inc.

Roehl Transport Inc.

RXO

Ryder System Inc.

Suburban Propane L.P.

The Evans Network of Companies

Thermo King by Trane Technologies

UPS

XPO Inc

Overall 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking

Companies named to the overall 2026 Top Companies for Women to Work in Trucking list include:

4Refuel

ADM Trucking

America’s Service Line LLC

AMX

Ancora Training

Apex Transit Solutions

Aurora Parts

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Boss Lady Logistics

Boyle Transportation

Brenny Transportation Inc.

Bridgestone Americas

Cargomatic

Carter Express Inc.

Centerline

Certified Express Inc.

CJ Logistics America

Clean Harbors

CLG Transportation

ContainerPort Group

Conversion Interactive Agency

Covenant Logistics

Cummins Inc.

Day & Ross

Dot Transportation Inc.

Echo Global Logistics

Erb Group

Fide Freight

Fontaine Fifth Wheel

Gatik

Giltner Logistics

GLT Logistics

Great Plains Transportation Services, a division of Scale Bank

Great West: An Old Republic Company

Halvor Lines

International Motors LLC

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller & Associates Inc.

JX Truck Center

Kirsch Transportation Services Inc.

Koch Companies

Kodiak AI

Leonard’s Express

LGT Transport

McLeod Software

Michelin North America Inc.

Musket Transport

Nuss Truck and Equipment

Palmer Trucks

Peach State Truck Centers

Polaris Transportation Group

Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Saddle Creek Logistics Services

Savage

Schneider,

Southeastern Freight Lines

Southwest International Trucks

Spoerl Trucking Inc.

Standard Logistics

Sun State International Trucks LLC

SWTO LLC

TA Dedicated

The Pete Store

Total Transportation of MS

TRAC Intermodal

TRAFFIX

Transflo

Tri-National Inc.

Trimac Transportation

Trinity Logistics

Tucker Freight Lines

U.S. Xpress

United Vision Logistics

USAL

Wilson Logistics

YMX Logistics