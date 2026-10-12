HUB International evolves its brand to reflect expanded capabilities

CHICAGO, Ill. — Hub International Holdings Inc. (HUB) is announcing an evolved brand.

“Our clients, our colleagues and the communities we serve all have ambitions, and our job is to help achieve them,” said Marc Cohen, president, CEO, HUB. “Clients expect more foresight, more technology and AI-infused resources, and more specialized expertise than they did even five years ago. In the complex, high-stakes work we do, they also want a broker who knows them, is never out of reach, stays with them all the way through a claim or crisis till they achieve their goals. That combination, expertise backed by real relationships, is who HUB is.”

Expanded Capabilities

Since HUB’s last brand refresh in 2016, the organization has completed more than 600 acquisitions, expanded its lines of business and capabilities, has more than 21,000 professionals and invested in innovative, omnichannel digital offerings and client experiences. The new brand reflects that growth: a global broker built to combine client-first service with enterprise-grade capabilities, technology and scale.

HUB’s refreshed brand and value proposition reflects the demands of a rapidly changing industry. One that is shaped by continued consolidation, intensifying competition for talent, the rise of generative AI and a client base that wants both efficiency and a genuine human relationship.

A Modernized Brand

The cornerstone of the modernized brand is HUB’s guiding principle and public-facing brand signature For every ambition, paired with a new master value proposition, refreshed visual identity and the redesigned website.

“Together, they give HUB’s employees, and the clients they serve, a shared way to describe what makes HUB unique and where it is headed,” HUB said.

The brand emerged from a robust discovery process led by HUB’s CMO, Ellina Shinnick, drawing on interviews with clients and prospects, focus groups with employees and leadership, conversations with carriers and banking partners, new acquisitions and an audit of the macro dynamics shaping the requirements of clients across multiple segments.

“For every ambition is our commitment,” Shinnick said. “It means helping every client, colleague and community we serve get where they’re going, whatever that looks like for them, backed by the deep expertise of advisors and the reach of our omnichannel capabilities.”

What’s Evolved

For every ambition serves as HUB’s guiding principle and public-facing brand signature, anchoring at the center of the launch campaign rolling out across offices, client materials and digital channels.

Value proposition. “Moving you forward with clarity and confidence…” gives clients one consistent standard of expertise to expect from HUB, no matter which line of business they work with, supported by tailored value propositions for each segment.

Purpose and values. HUB’s purpose to power progress and protect ambition is brought to life through five evolved values: Adaptability, Creativity, Collaboration, Accountability and Empathy.

Visual identity and design system. An evolved logo introduces a modernized HUB roundel, designed to represent the combination of people, expertise and ambition central to HUB’s work.

Digital experience. A redesigned HUBInternational.com gets clients and prospects to the right specialist and expertise faster and is built on modern architecture designed for how clients, and increasingly AI-powered search tools, find and evaluate a broker.

“This evolution builds on how HUB works today: clients continue working with the same advisors, specialists and teams they know, and the firm’s structure remains consistent,” Hub said.

To see the evolved brand, click here.