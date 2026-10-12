Cargo theft has gone digital: 4 ways to build an effective prevention plan

Gone are the days when criminals need to break into a truck or infiltrate a warehouse to steal a load. Today, they’re manipulating digital systems to reroute shipments, steal identities and double-broker loads before anyone realizes what’s happened.

As cargo theft tactics evolve, losses are increasing. In 2025, losses across the U.S. and Canada surged to nearly $725 million, up 60% from 2024. The average theft value also jumped 36%, reaching nearly $247,000.

In one case, criminals built fake trucking profiles, spoofed GPS signals and sent convincing emails to explain a delayed delivery of a high-profile tequila company. The company didn’t realize anything was wrong for weeks. By the time it did, it had lost $1 million in product and was forced to lay off employees. Cases like this often start with a legitimate carrier’s identity being stolen or exploited, leaving fleets exposed to reputational damage and liability even when they didn’t do anything wrong.

Building an effective theft prevention plan can help fleets stay ahead of this evolving risk –— and that starts with understanding the increasingly sophisticated tactics criminals are using.

What are the tactics?

Theft schemes rely on exploiting weak points in digital systems and everyday trust. Here are several that are becoming more common:

Authentication gaps

Criminals have figured out how to get around the USDOT verification process, sometimes by stealing a real carrier’s number. In other cases, they set up a shell company and acquire a legitimate number of their own. Either way, that gives them instant credibility, letting them bypass the basic verification checks that would normally raise a red flag.

Fraudulent double brokering

This occurs when criminals fraudulently obtain the rights to a shipment, typically through stolen identities; then re-broker the load to an unsuspecting, legitimate carrier. The carrier shows up, picks up the freight and delivers it as instructed, only the instructions point to a criminal-controlled warehouse instead of the intended destination.

Identity theft and impersonation

The same business-email compromise scams that have been hitting corporate finance teams for years are now showing up in freight. Thieves steal the identity of a real motor carrier or broker by creating nearly identical email domains or infiltrating a company’s real inbox. Then, they impersonate legitimate carriers or brokers to access load assignments and delivery instructions, redirecting freight without anyone realizing the request didn’t come from who it appeared to.

Pilferage

This involves physically removing a pallet or two from a shipment, and then electronically altering the bill of lading to hide the shortfall. Since the loss is small relative to the overall shipment, it rarely raises immediate suspicion and isn’t caught until an inventory count reveals the discrepancy later.

4 steps to build an effective theft prevention plan

#1: Train your team to spot red flags.

Drivers, dispatchers and customer staff are usually the first to notice when something feels off: an unusual pickup request, a broker who’s evasive about details, delivery instructions that change last minute. Regularly train staff on what theft scams look like in practice so they stay informed and can spot evolving tactics before theft occurs.

#2: Verify identity through multiple channels.

Don’t rely on a single data point to confirm you’re working with who you think you are. Cross-check MC and DOT numbers against official databases, confirm phone numbers independently instead of relying on ones provided in an email, and validate that an email domain matches the company it claims to represent. Another layer of protection: Requiring drivers to show verified ID at pickup and delivery, and confirming instructions through a second channel when anything seems unusual.

#3: Update contracts to close liability gap.

Many carrier and broker agreements were written before digital cargo theft became common, so they may not clearly address who’s responsible when a load is double-brokered, an identity is stolen or a shipment is misdirected. Review and update those contracts now to help prevent costly disputes if theft does occur.

#4: Confirm you have the right coverage.

Many motor carriers have cargo insurance but lack cyber and crime coverage. When a loss is cyber-enabled, a standard cargo policy may not respond, leaving carriers to cover the loss out of pocket. Working with a broker to review your policies side by side can help identify where gaps exist and ensure your limits reflect today’s loss trends.

Staying ahead of evolving threats

As criminals’ theft tactics become more sophisticated, awareness is one of the most effective tools fleets have to avoid becoming the next target. Understanding how these schemes work, training your team to spot the warning signs and ensuring your contracts and coverage reflect today’s risks can go a long way in protecting your freight and your bottom line. A trusted advisor can help identify gaps in your risk management strategy and ensure your coverage is built for a fast-changing threat landscape.

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