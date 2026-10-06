ASE Connects helps students launch their careers with free student profiles

LEESBURG, Va. — ASE Connects is helping students at every stage of their automotive, diesel and collision service careers connect with shops and dealerships through its free student profiles.

“Creating a free student profile gives students an opportunity to put themselves on the radar of shops and dealerships while taking an important step in their careers,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “It gives students a way to showcase who they are, what they are interested in and where they want to go, while helping them make valuable connections and discover real-world opportunities.”

Whether searching for internships, preparing for their first shop tour or seeking a full-time job, students can use their profiles to highlight their interests, skills, experience and career goals.

Free Student Profiles

Students can create a free profile that includes their school and program information, interests, skills, experience and career goals. ASE Connects can also convert the profile into a resume, giving students a professional tool they can use as they begin exploring career opportunities. Students indicate the types of experiences they’re interested in—such as shop tours, job shadows, internships, part-time jobs and full-time employment. Shops and dealerships can then discover student profiles and reach out directly when they see a potential fit.

“A service professional career can start with one connection,” Johnson said. “A free student profile provides students with a simple way to start making those connections and explore opportunities that can help launch their careers.”

Students can create a free ASE Connects account and student profile here or by downloading the free ASE Connects mobile app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Shops and dealerships who are interested in accessing student profiles can sign up for a free trial of ASE Connects here.