TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech Truck Driving Job News

ASE Connects helps students launch their careers with free student profiles

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & TechTruck Driving Job News   >   ASE Connects helps students launch their careers with free student profiles
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ASE Connects helps students launch their careers with free student profiles
ASE Connects empowers students by offering free profiles to jumpstart careers.

LEESBURG, Va. — ASE Connects is helping students at every stage of their automotive, diesel and collision service careers connect with shops and dealerships through its free student profiles.

“Creating a free student profile gives students an opportunity to put themselves on the radar of shops and dealerships while taking an important step in their careers,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “It gives students a way to showcase who they are, what they are interested in and where they want to go, while helping them make valuable connections and discover real-world opportunities.”

Whether searching for internships, preparing for their first shop tour or seeking a full-time job, students can use their profiles to highlight their interests, skills, experience and career goals.

Free Student Profiles

Students can create a free profile that includes their school and program information, interests, skills, experience and career goals. ASE Connects can also convert the profile into a resume, giving students a professional tool they can use as they begin exploring career opportunities. Students indicate the types of experiences they’re interested in—such as shop tours, job shadows, internships, part-time jobs and full-time employment. Shops and dealerships can then discover student profiles and reach out directly when they see a potential fit.

“A service professional career can start with one connection,” Johnson said. “A free student profile provides students with a simple way to start making those connections and explore opportunities that can help launch their careers.”

Students can create a free ASE Connects account and student profile here or by downloading the free ASE Connects mobile app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Shops and dealerships who are interested in accessing student profiles can sign up for a free trial of ASE Connects here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE