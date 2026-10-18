Best dash cams for truckers: Check out Kurt the CyberGuy’s pros, cons and top picks

From accident evidence to overnight parking protection, see how dash cams can help truck drivers protect their rigs and livelihoods

When you spend hours behind the wheel of a big rig, anything can happen. A car can suddenly cut in front of you, another driver might blame you for a collision or someone could damage your truck while you’re parked at a truck stop.

That’s where a dash cam can make a real difference.

Today’s dash cams do much more than record the highway ahead. Some capture multiple angles, monitor your truck while you’re resting and provide GPS information that can help document an incident. For professional drivers, that footage could help resolve an insurance dispute, challenge a false accusation or provide evidence after an accident.

Whether you’re an owner-operator, a long-haul trucker or someone who drives a commercial vehicle every day, here’s what to know about dash cams, their advantages and drawbacks and the features worth considering before buying one.

Join our upcoming CyberGuy LIVE class: 5 Ways to Travel Smarter and Save Money

In this free live online class, Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson will share five practical ways to protect your trip and your wallet this holiday travel season. You’ll learn how to secure your phone and personal information, find better travel deals, avoid common scams, save money on bookings and use technology to make your travels easier and less stressful. No technical experience is needed.

Join us Saturday, October 31, at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. Register free now at CyberGuyLive.com.

What are dash cams?

A dash cam, short for dashboard camera, is a compact video recorder that captures what happens on the road. Truck drivers typically mount one on the windshield or dashboard to record traffic ahead of their rig.

Early dash cams mainly recorded front-facing footage. However, newer models can capture multiple angles, including the sides, rear and interior of a vehicle, depending on the camera setup. Many also include GPS tracking, night vision and smartphone connectivity.

For truckers, these features can be particularly useful. A forward-facing camera may capture a car cutting across your lane, while additional cameras can help document activity around your truck. GPS information may also help establish where an incident occurred.

Some dash cams support parking surveillance. With the right power connection, they can record motion or impacts while your truck is parked at a rest area, truck stop or delivery location. Most receive power through a vehicle accessory outlet, USB connection or hardwire kit. However, truck drivers should confirm that the camera and its power accessories are compatible with their rig’s electrical system.

The pros and cons of dash cams

Pros of a dash cam

1) Can help prove what happened in an accident

When you’re driving an 80,000-pound tractor-trailer, a collision can have serious consequences. Even a relatively minor accident may lead to an insurance investigation, costly repairs or questions about who caused the crash.

Fortunately, dash cam footage can help establish what happened, although video alone does not always determine legal fault.

For example, a passenger vehicle might suddenly cut in front of your truck and brake. If a collision follows, the other driver could claim you were following too closely. Without footage or witnesses, investigators may have to rely on conflicting accounts.

A dash cam recording can provide evidence for your insurance company, fleet manager or law enforcement. However, save the original footage promptly because many cameras automatically overwrite older recordings.

2) May help protect your insurance costs and livelihood

Commercial truck insurance can be a major expense, especially for owner-operators. Although installing a dash cam does not guarantee a premium discount, footage may help resolve disputed claims and prevent an incorrect finding of fault.

Accident disputes: Video can show what happened before a collision, including sudden lane changes, unsafe merges or unexpected braking.

Video can show what happened before a collision, including sudden lane changes, unsafe merges or unexpected braking. Insurance fraud: Footage may help expose staged accidents or false claims involving your truck.

Footage may help expose staged accidents or false claims involving your truck. Truck damage: Some cameras can capture incidents involving vandalism, falling objects or damage while your rig is parked.

Some cameras can capture incidents involving vandalism, falling objects or damage while your rig is parked. Claims documentation: Recordings can provide evidence for insurers, fleet safety departments and police reports.

For company drivers, dash cam footage may also help clarify what happened during an incident that could affect their employment record.

However, having a dash cam does not guarantee lower insurance costs or a successful claim. Insurers and investigators will still consider the available evidence, policy terms and applicable laws.

3) May discourage theft and vandalism

Truckers often leave their rigs unattended while making deliveries, taking required rest breaks or stopping overnight. Unfortunately, those situations can create opportunities for theft and vandalism.

Some dash cams offer parking modes that detect motion or impacts. Depending on the model, they can begin recording when suspicious activity occurs near your truck.

Additionally, certain connected cameras include alerts, location tracking or other security features. A visible camera may discourage someone from tampering with your vehicle, although it cannot prevent theft or guarantee protection for your cargo.

4) Can monitor your truck while you’re parked

For long-haul drivers, a truck stop or rest area may serve as a temporary home for the night. Parking surveillance can provide another way to document what happens around your rig while you’re resting.

For example, another truck might clip your vehicle while pulling into a neighboring space. A dash cam with the appropriate camera coverage and parking mode may capture the incident, even if the other driver leaves without reporting the damage.

Some connected models also send notifications to your phone. However, remote alerts typically require compatible hardware, a power connection and sometimes a paid subscription.

Cons of a dash cam

1) Cost

Dash cam prices vary considerably. Basic cameras may cost less than $100, while advanced systems with multiple cameras and cellular connectivity can cost several hundred dollars.

For truckers, the total expense may be higher if you want additional cameras to monitor the sides or rear of a tractor-trailer. You may also need a high-endurance microSD card, compatible power accessories or professional installation.

Some connected dash cams charge monthly or annual fees for cellular access, cloud storage and remote monitoring. Owner-operators should factor those recurring costs into their budgets.

2) Maintenance

Most dash cams use loop recording. When the memory card fills up, the camera automatically replaces older footage with new recordings.

That’s especially important for long-haul truckers who may spend several days on the road. If you don’t save an important clip, the camera could overwrite it before you return home.

Therefore, download and preserve footage of accidents, close calls or suspicious activity as soon as possible.

You’ll also want to check the memory card periodically and confirm that the camera is recording correctly. If your dash cam is hardwired, verify its settings after power interruptions or truck maintenance.

3) Blind spots and distracted driving

Truck drivers already have significant blind spots to manage. An improperly mounted dash cam can create another obstruction, especially if it blocks part of the windshield or interferes with your view of surrounding traffic.

In addition, a bright screen or frequent safety alerts may distract you during long stretches behind the wheel.

Mount the camera where it does not interfere with your visibility, mirrors or vehicle safety equipment. Commercial drivers should also follow applicable Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration rules and state windshield-mounting requirements.

Top dash cams

These dash cams offer different combinations of video quality, camera coverage, parking surveillance and connected features. Compare their specifications, installation requirements and current prices before choosing the right model for your vehicle.

REDTIGER 4K Front and Rear Dash Cam

Pros

Sharp 4K front and 1080p rear recording captures road details.

Wide 170-degree front and 140-degree rear fields of view improve coverage.

F1.5 aperture and wide dynamic range support low-light recording.

Built-in GPS records speed, location and route information.

Wi-Fi connectivity makes viewing and downloading clips convenient.

Loop recording, a G-sensor and parking mode add useful recording options.

Cons

Full parking surveillance requires a separate hardwire kit.

App transfers may occasionally lag on older smartphones.

Extreme-temperature performance depends on the model’s internal components.

The REDTIGER F7NP combines 4K front recording with a 1080p rear camera. As a result, it can document activity both ahead of and behind your vehicle.

Built-in GPS adds location and speed information, while Wi-Fi lets you access footage through a smartphone app. The camera also includes collision-triggered recording features. Overall, it’s worth considering if you want dual-camera coverage without paying for a premium connected system.

Get REDTIGER 4K Front and Rear Dash Cam

E-YEEGER 2.5K Front and Rear Dash Cam

Pros

2.5K front and 1080p rear recording provide dual-camera coverage.

Starlight night vision helps improve low-light footage.

Wide-angle lenses capture more of the surrounding road.

A G-sensor automatically protects recordings during detected collisions.

Includes a 32GB memory card and adjustable mount.

Compact display makes basic setup and playback convenient.

Cons

Continuous parking surveillance requires hardwiring.

The 2-inch display is small for reviewing detailed footage.

Construction is relatively basic compared with premium models.

The E-YEEGER S60 offers 2.5K front recording and 1080p rear coverage. Its night vision features can also help capture useful footage in darker driving conditions.

In addition, the included memory card reduces the need for an immediate accessory purchase. The adjustable mount and compact display make it a practical option for drivers seeking essential dash cam features at a lower price.

Get E-YEEGER 2.5K Front and Rear Dash Cam

Vantrue N5 4-Channel 360° Dash Cam

Pros

Four cameras capture front, rear and cabin views.

Sony STARVIS 2 imaging technology supports detailed recordings.

Infrared interior recording helps capture activity inside the vehicle at night.

Wi-Fi and GPS provide file transfers and location information.

Buffered parking mode can capture footage around detected incidents.

Voice commands allow hands-free operation.

A supercapacitor helps the camera withstand challenging temperatures.

Cons

Costs more than many standard dual-camera systems.

Full parking surveillance requires a separate hardwire kit.

A compatible microSD card must be purchased separately.

Does not support USB Power Delivery fast charging.

The Vantrue N5 uses four cameras to monitor the road ahead, the rear of the vehicle and areas inside the cabin. This makes it especially appealing to rideshare drivers or anyone who wants broader recording coverage.

Its STARVIS 2 imaging technology and infrared interior recording support nighttime use. Meanwhile, GPS, Wi-Fi and voice commands provide additional convenience.

The supercapacitor design is another advantage for drivers who regularly park outdoors in hot or cold weather. However, the multi-camera setup and additional accessories make installation more involved.

Get Vantrue N5 4-Channel 360° Dash Cam

VIOFO A229 Pro 3 Dash Cam

Pros

Offers 4K front and 2K rear recording with Sony STARVIS 2 sensors.

HDR support helps capture details in challenging lighting.

Wi-Fi allows convenient video transfers.

Built-in GPS records route and speed information.

Voice controls and notifications simplify operation.

Buffered parking surveillance is available with compatible accessories.

Supercapacitor construction improves temperature resilience.

Cons

Multiple cameras increase installation complexity.

Costs more than many entry-level dash cams.

Does not include the cloud backup features available with some connected models.

The screen relies on physical controls rather than touch input.

The VIOFO A229 Pro focuses on high-resolution recording and dependable imaging performance. Its Sony STARVIS 2 sensors help capture road details during daytime and nighttime driving.

Drivers also get GPS tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity and voice controls. For parked vehicles, compatible accessories enable additional recording features.

However, installation takes more planning than a simple single-camera setup. Check the exact product configuration before buying because camera packages and included accessories can vary.

Get VIOFO A229 Pro Dash Cam

Rexing V2 PRO AI Dash Cam

Pros

Three-channel recording captures front, cabin and rear views.

AI-assisted driving alerts include collision and lane departure warnings.

Wi-Fi connectivity provides smartphone access to recordings.

GPS records speed and location information.

Night vision improves low-light recording.

Built-in display supports playback and settings adjustments.

Supercapacitor construction helps with temperature durability.

Cons

Some footage may lack sharpness in difficult lighting.

Frequent driving alerts may become distracting.

Rear camera wiring can complicate installation.

Some users report occasional app connectivity problems.

The Rexing V2 PRO AI Dash Cam combines multi-camera recording with driver-assistance alerts. It can monitor the road ahead, the passenger cabin and the area behind your vehicle.

Its safety features include warnings for potential collisions and lane departures. However, these alerts supplement attentive driving and should never replace it.

Built-in GPS and Wi-Fi add useful recording information and make video access more convenient. This camera may appeal to professional drivers who want cabin coverage alongside road footage.

Get Rexing V2 PRO AI Dash Cam

Nextbase iQ Smart HD Dash Cam

Pros

Built-in 4G connectivity supports remote monitoring.

Available high-resolution recording captures road and cabin activity.

Smart Sense Parking can monitor activity around a parked vehicle.

Guardian Mode provides speed and location monitoring features.

Witness Mode can share footage with a trusted contact.

Voice commands allow hands-free operation.

Optional cloud storage provides another way to access recordings.

OBD-port power connection simplifies installation.

Cons

Many connected features require a paid subscription.

Costs considerably more than basic dash cams.

Remote features depend on cellular coverage.

The smartphone app plays a major role in setup and monitoring.

The Nextbase iQ combines dash cam recording with connected vehicle monitoring. Its built-in cellular connection supports remote access, alerts and additional security features.

For example, Smart Sense Parking can monitor your parked vehicle. Guardian Mode provides location and speed information, while Witness Mode supports sharing footage with someone you trust.

However, several advanced functions require a subscription. Cellular coverage also affects the availability of connected services. Therefore, compare the ongoing costs with the features you’ll actually use.

Get Nextbase iQ Smart HD Dash Cam

VIOFO A119 V3 Dash Cam

Pros

High-resolution front-facing recording.

Generally more affordable than multi-camera systems.

Built-in capacitor supports temperature durability.

Integrated GPS records location and speed.

G-sensor can protect recordings during detected impacts.

Cons

Records only the road ahead.

Memory card must be purchased separately.

Does not include built-in Wi-Fi.

No accompanying smartphone app.

Parking surveillance requires additional wiring accessories.

The VIOFO A119 V3 focuses on the essential features many drivers need. It records the road ahead in high resolution and includes GPS information that can help document an incident.

Its wide-angle lens captures activity across multiple lanes. Additionally, the camera uses a capacitor rather than relying on a conventional internal battery for operation.

This design can improve reliability in vehicles exposed to temperature changes. The G-sensor also helps protect important clips when the camera detects an impact.

However, you won’t get rear-facing coverage or smartphone connectivity. For drivers who want straightforward front-camera recording, those trade-offs may be acceptable.

Get VIOFO A119 V3 Dash Cam

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam Built-in WiFi

Pros

High-resolution front-facing video recording.

Wide-angle lens captures surrounding traffic.

Built-in Wi-Fi works with a smartphone app.

GPS records location and speed information.

G-sensor protects detected collision recordings.

Supports compatible high-capacity memory cards.

Offers parking recording options.

Cons

Records only the road ahead.

Memory card must be purchased separately.

Continuous parking surveillance requires additional accessories.

The Rove R2-4K offers high-resolution front-facing recording, a wide-angle lens and GPS tracking. It also includes built-in Wi-Fi for transferring recordings to a smartphone.

Through the ROVE app, drivers can review footage and access route information. This makes it easier to retrieve video after an incident without removing the memory card.

The camera also includes a G-sensor that can protect collision recordings from being overwritten. However, extended parking surveillance requires an appropriate power setup.

Keep in mind that recording resolution and image quality can vary depending on camera settings and lighting conditions.

Get Rove R2-4K Dash Cam Built-in WiFi

Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam

Pros

Front-facing and interior cameras record road and cabin activity.

Infrared cabin recording supports nighttime use.

Wi-Fi connects the camera to its smartphone app.

Compatible configurations include a memory card.

Incident reporting tools help organize accident information.

Offers parking recording and emergency alert features.

Cons

Video resolution is lower than some newer competitors.

Several features depend on smartphone connectivity.

Parking footage may require reconnecting to the camera.

Connected services and cloud features should be checked before purchase.

The Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam was designed with professional drivers in mind. It records the road ahead and activity inside the passenger cabin.

The front camera captures 1080p footage, while the interior camera uses infrared technology to improve visibility in low light. As a result, it can be useful for rideshare drivers who want to document passenger interactions.

The Nexar app provides access to recordings and incident-related tools. Depending on the supported service and configuration, drivers may also be able to create reports containing footage and trip information.

However, the camera depends heavily on its companion app for certain functions. Before buying, verify current cloud storage terms, emergency features and compatibility with your vehicle.

Get Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam

REDTIGER Dash Cam

Pros

4K front and 1080p rear recording provide dual-camera coverage.

Night vision helps capture footage in lower-light conditions.

Parking surveillance supports motion or impact recording.

GPS records route, speed and location information.

Supports compatible high-capacity memory cards.

Wi-Fi enables video access through the REDTIGER app.

Compact design helps reduce windshield obstruction.

Cons

Continuous parking surveillance requires a separate hardwire kit.

Large video transfers may take time through the app.

A compatible memory card may need to be purchased separately.

Improper mounting can cause windshield glare or reflections.

This REDTIGER dash cam records the road ahead and behind your vehicle. Its high-resolution front camera can help document traffic incidents, while the rear camera adds another viewing angle.

It also includes GPS tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity and parking surveillance features. These tools can make it easier to review footage and document incidents.

However, full parking monitoring requires a compatible power connection. Before purchasing, check which accessories come with the specific package.

Get REDTIGER Dash Cam

Related Links:

Kurt’s key takeaways

A dash cam can help document a collision, a parking incident or a disputed insurance claim. However, no camera captures every angle or guarantees a favorable outcome. Before buying, think about how you drive and where you park. A basic front-facing camera may be enough for everyday commuting. On the other hand, a dual-camera system can provide more coverage, while connected models offer additional monitoring features. Also, check the storage requirements and save important footage before the camera overwrites it. For many drivers, having a reliable video record of an unexpected incident can make the investment worthwhile.

Would you ever install a dash cam in your own car, or do you already rely on one to keep you safe? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Let us know your thoughts by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

Sign up for the FREE CyberGuy Report

Get Kurt’s best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you’ll get instant access to the Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.



Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Kurt the CyberGuy is an award-winning tech journalist who helps people make smart tech decisions from his contributions to Fox News & FOX Business, beginning mornings on “FOX & Friends.” Stay safe & in the know — at no cost. Subscribe to Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report for free security alerts & tech tips .

Join Kurt on his podcast, The CyberGuy Report , as he explores the most fascinating breakthroughs in tech and the people behind them. Look for new episodes every Wednesday at CyberguyPodcast.com .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Facebook • YouTube • Instagram • TikTok