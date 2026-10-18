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Semi-truck versus side-by-side kills Utah man

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Semi-truck versus side-by-side kills Utah man
n elderly man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a side-by-side and a semi-truck on Friday.

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — An elderly man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a side-by-side and a semi-truck on Friday.

A Utah Department of Public Safety press release stated at approximately 12:33 p.m., a fatal traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a side-by-side occurred westbound on US Highway 6 near milepost 236.

Police say both vehicles were traveling westbound when the driver of the side-by-side was entering US 6 via a merge lane, intending to cross into the center turn lane to access an intersecting road. While changing lanes to the left, the side-by-side collided with the rear passenger side of the semi-truck’s trailer.

According to authorities, the driver of the side-by-side, an 83-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries from the impact and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the side-by-side was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the incident.

Following the collision, police say traffic on US 6 was reduced to a single lane in each direction for several hours while emergency personnel responded and Troopers processed the scene.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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